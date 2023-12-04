Global Recognition for Outstanding Scientific Contributions: Karmaveer Chakra Medal and Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship Awarded to Dr Hemachandran Ravikumar

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 4: In a global initiative, the Karmaveer Chakra Award, presented by the international confederation of NGOs (iCONGO) in collaboration with the United Nations, honors individuals and organizations worldwide for their unwavering courage. Paying homage to the 11th President of India, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, who served as the ambassador for these awards and the International Volunteering Olympiad, the annual accolade is bestowed in mid-November. Recognizing outstanding contributions in activism, education, volunteering, and healthcare, the Karmaveer Chakra comes in three tiers: GOLD, exclusively nominated and chosen by the council of fellows; SILVER, proposed by fellows and selected at the discretion of the council; and BRONZE, open for nominations from all fellows and global citizens, including self-nominations, subject to the council's discretion.

The Karmaveer Puraskar and Karmaveer Jyoti, extensions of this impactful recognition, further amplify the spirit of altruism and social responsibility. These initiatives underscore a commitment to celebrating individuals and entities dedicated to positive change, promoting a culture of selfless service and inspiring others to follow suit. With the nomination process carefully structured, the Karmaveer Chakra Awards continue to be a beacon of global recognition for those who embody the essence of compassionate leadership and relentless dedication.

In a significant ceremony on November 27, 2023, in New Delhi, Dr Hemachandran Ravikumar was honored with the Karmaveer Chakra Medal and Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship. Presented by ICONGO in collaboration with the United Nations, these awards recognized Dr. Ravikumar's exceptional contributions to Research & Development in Physical & Bio-Science and Microbiological Studies.

The Rex Karamveer Chakra Medal, a coveted civilian honor, symbolizes global impact on humanity through groundbreaking work, perfectly aligning with Dr. Ravikumar's dedication to Biology. As an Ambassador and Elected Member of a London-based scientific society, his influence extends globally, highlighting his significant role in international scientific collaboration. These accolades celebrate his past achievements and emphasize his ongoing commitment to advancing global scientific knowledge, providing inspiration for dedicated efforts in the pursuit of innovation and societal betterment.

