Global Recognition of Literary Talents by Exceller Books

New Delhi [India], January 31: Exceller Books has introduced The International Excellence Award with the aim of acknowledging and honoring writers across diverse disciplines. These awards are bestowed upon writers in recognition of their noteworthy contributions to the realms of literature and academia. Within the Academic Reference/Textbook Writers category, accolades have been granted to four exceptional authors: Bhavya Venkatesh, the author of a children's book 'Big and Small'; Abhijit Debnath, who wrote 'Limit, Continuity & Differentiability'; Dr Vinayaka K.S, the author of Plant 'Morphology and Taxonomy', and Dr Rohit Jaysing Bhor, the writer of 'Advanced Novel Drug Medicinal Chemistry'.

Under the 'category of Male Writers', they have awarded seven distinguished authors: Rambabu Maihar Dev for 'Parivartan' (kahani-sangrah), Nalin Rai for 'Why I Run? An Exhilarating Running Saga of Alpana Agarwal', Maheshwara Shastri, the creative mind behind 'Shores of Wonder - Bubba's Seafaring Secrets', Frederick W. Sonpon, who wrote 'While We Were Together', Sudanand Daniel Rajan, the mastermind behind 'Beethoven's Last Symphony', Rohan Panwala, the brilliant creator of 'Theory of Suspicion', Manish Rajesh Kadave who penned 'The Unborn Spirit'; Suman Ghosh, the insightful author of 'Navigating Success: The MPLS Network Upgrade's Project Management Journey', Sheeraz Shah, the author of 'Papa's Coffee Machine', Amit Tiwari, the skilled writer of 'Mar-Tech- A Marriage Made on Earth' join this stellar lineup, along with Dr Arnesh Garg, the author of 'Beyond Limits- A Little Belief is All They Need'.

Shifting to the 'Female Writers category', Exceller Books acknowledges the outstanding contributions of Aparna J, the author of 'Flora Villa: Game of Death', Sridevi K.J.Sharmirajan for '200 Zen Stories: Cultivating Positivity And Inner Peace', Shalini Chowdhary who has written 'You Were My First Kiss'; Sulagna Mukhopadhyay, the author of 'Dvikhandita akas', a translation of Christa Wolf's German novel 'Der Geteilte Himmel'; Dr Khushbu Mehta for 'House of wellness;' Sunanda Chandran the author of 'Shots', and Prashna Narayana Rai the author of 'Katheyadhale Kavayathree'.

In the captivating 'category of Children Authors' (Under 12), Exceller Books proudly recognizes Sushant Madaan, the author of 'A Fish That Grows Tomato', and Rishi Shiv Prasanna, who has written 'Elements of Earth' and was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar.

Under the 'category of Research & Development for Research-Based Writing', Exceller Books celebrates six exceptional minds. Dr Ramalingam Saravanan's ground-breaking research on Bacoside-A, Dr Kumari Bharti's insightful work on Buddhism and Euthanasia, Dr V.Thamilarasi's pioneering effort on 'Convolution Neural Network for Lung Image Segmentation and Classification in Chest X-ray images', Dr Bishnujee Singh's expertise in 'Helicopter Aeroelastic Analysis', Aparna Joshi's contribution to Indian Mughal Miniatures, and Dr Dilip Kr. Goswami's noteworthy work, 'Atmachintanam', all earn well-deserved recognition.

They have recognised eight talented poets in the 'category of poets'. 'Nigama RV, the author of Echo Beat of the Heart'; Vijay Tita for his work 'Thoughts and Expression- Freedom (A Place Called Utopia)'; Richu Karan Garg, the poetic genius behind 'Your Love is My Life', Mottakinur Rahman, the writer of 'Passion is My Fashion', Andrea Gogri, the reflective mind behind 'Life Musings', Tenzing Rapgyal, the storyteller of 'Moments: Love, Loss and Longing'; Rajeev Kumar Dubey, the author of the compelling anthology, 'Urvi'.

In the 'Young Adult Writers' category, Jaanya Vijh, the creator of 'The Heiress: The Cursed Queen', Jitavati Das, author of 'Visuddha Prema', and Aarya Sharma, writer of 'Blizzard~ The Legacy of a Devourer', have all received recognition for their exceptional works.

