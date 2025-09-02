Global Semiconductor leaders hail India's growing role in shaping chip ecosystem at Semicon India 2025

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Global semiconductor industry leaders on Tuesday highlighted India's fast-growing role in shaping the global chip ecosystem during the Semicon India 2025 event, highlighting the country's talent pool, government support, and rising investment commitments.

Tim Archer, President and CEO of Lam Research, said the global semiconductor industry is on its way towards the USD 1 trillion mark, and India is emerging as a key partner in this journey.

"We continue to invest in technology, talent, and supply chain around the world, including here in India, as the country escalates its role in the industry. We see India laying a foundation for a resilient semiconductor ecosystem," Archer said.

Archer pointed out that Lam has had a presence in India for 25 years, and its India Center of Engineering has grown from software and hardware services into a development hub supporting critical engineering and operational functions.

"Now, in the context of a USD 1 trillion semiconductor industry, a larger, more resilient supply chain becomes essential. And we are making good progress integrating India into our global supply chain ecosystem," he added.

He also shared the company's Semiverse Solutions Platform, which is being used to train the next generation of semiconductor technologists across India and the United States.

Kai Beckmann, member of the executive board at Merck, noted the significant progress in India's semiconductor sector, with leading players like Tata Electronics, Micron, and PowerChip committing to new fabs.

"I'm excited to learn that India's local semiconductor market is projected to reach a staggering USD 100 billion by 2030," Beckmann said.

He stressed the importance of collaboration, remarking that "the semiconductor industry is a team sport, and we can only be successful together."

Beckmann added that India would not only contribute to strengthening the global semiconductor industry but also play a crucial role in shaping the digital future.

Mark Papermaster, Chief Technology Officer of AMD, highlighted the company's commitment to India through its investment plan announced at Semicon India 2023.

"We announced our plans to invest 400 million US development dollars in India over the succeeding years, and we're making excellent progress to those commitments," Papermaster said.

He added that India has become an integral part of AMD's global development across CPUs, GPUs, adaptive computing, and embedded devices, impacting data centers, cloud services, and AI platforms worldwide.

Papermaster also emphasized India's strong R&D foundation, built through over 20 years of talent investment.

"This extraordinary talent base here in India, strengthened by the government and Prime Minister Modi's forward-looking vision, creates a vibrant ecosystem and a growing stature in the semiconductor supply chain," he said.

Industry leaders at Semicon India 2025 highlighted that India is not only an emerging market but also a critical enabler of global innovation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor