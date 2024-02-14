Global Stars Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Gauri Khan Celebrate the Launch of One&Only One Za'abeel in Dubai

BusinessWire India

Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: The Grand Opening of the new One&Only One Za'abeel, the first vertical, urban resort by the ultra-luxury hospitality brand saw the world's A-list, influential tastemakers and cultural trailblazers gather in Dubai for a spectacular one-off weekend of entertainment on Dubai's new urban stage, The Link.

The star-studded guest list across film, music, fashion and sport included Jennifer Lopez (singer and actor), Naomi Campbell (model), Vanessa Hudgens (actor), Sidharth Malhotra (actor), Kiara Advani (actor), Gauri Khan (Producer); Malaika Arora (actor); Mark Ronson (DJ and record producer), Idris Elba (DJ) and Sabrina Elba (model), Vincent Cassel (actor), Angelababy (actor), Isabelle Huppert (actor), David Gandy (model), Esai Morales (actor), Eva Apio (model), Emma Raducanu (tennis player), Nancy Ajram (singer), Tanaaz Bhatia (Entrepreneur), Mara Hoffman (fashion designer), Ramla Ali (boxer) and Nicola Roberts (singer), who were invited, alongside a curated guest list from around the world, to be the first to experience the captivating city resort.

Highlights from the Grand Opening included a dazzling party in the sky, as global icon Jennifer Lopez gave a spontaneous performance at Sphere in The Link, a futuristic boulevard suspended 100 metres above the ground that connects One Za'abeel's dual skyscrapers. Lopez wowed guests with an impromptu medley performance of hit songs: Jenny From the Block, Can't Get Enough, the debut single from her upcoming album This is Me...Now, and Get Right.

Dressed in a glittering sequin jumpsuit, Lopez joined seven-time Grammy award-winning Mark Ronson on the decks during his DJ set, marking the pair's first-ever collaboration. A-list actor and DJ Idris Elba later joined Ronson in the DJ booth to transition into his late-night set, with the party continuing into the early hours.

The celebrations began on Friday, 9th February, with celebrities flying in from around the world to Dubai for the unmissable occasion. Intimate welcome drinks at new French-Mediterranean restaurant Aelia saw guests sipping on cocktails, before enjoying the first of the weekend's bespoke dining experiences at The Link. The first night of the weekend's festivities concluded with an afterparty at Tapasake, One&Only One Za'abeel's glamorous poolside restaurant and rooftop pool club, with a live performance by Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram.

Malaika Arora, Tanaaz Bhatia, Nandita Mahtani, Rahi Chadda, Orry from India attended a sun-soaked Rose Pool Brunch at Tapasake surrounded by unparalleled views of Dubai's skyline to begin Day Two's celebrations. Atop the world's longest cantilever, with the option to take a dip in the UAE's longest infinity pool, guests enjoyed a bespoke menu of Japanese fusion food.

Lighting up the Red Carpet on the opening night, 10th February, was an array of international celebrities and VIPs, including Jennifer Lopez (singer and actor), Naomi Campbell (model), Vanessa Hudgens (actor), Sidharth Malhotra (actor), Kiara Advani (actor), Mark Ronson (DJ and record producer), Idris Elba (DJ) and Sabrina Elba (model), Vincent Cassel (actor), Angelababy (actor), Gauri Khan (Producer), Malaika Arora (actor); Isabelle Huppert (actor), David Gandy (model), Esai Morales (actor), Eva Apio (model), Emma Raducanu (tennis player), Nancy Ajram (singer), Nicola Roberts (singer), Nandita Mahtani (Designer), Tanaaz Bhatia (Entrepreneur), Rahi Chadda (International Model), Orhan Awatramani (aka Orry - Public Figure) and Masoom Minawala (Fashion Creator & Entrepreneur).

Guests then experienced the finest of the culinary world, with dinners hosted by Michelin-lauded chefs at their latest restaurant openings: Le Dame de Pic (by Anne-Sophie Pic), Arrazuna (by Mehmet Gurs), QABU (by Paco Morales), Sagetsu (by Tetsuya Wakuda), and Duangdy (by Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones of Bo.Lan).

The weekend culminated on Sunday 11 February, with a brunch at StreetXO, the cutting-edge concept restaurant by Spanish chef Dabiz Munoz. Guests dined on a bespoke menu of reimagined global street-food envisioned by Munoz, the three-Michelin star lauded chef named Best Chef in the World of 2023.

To commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime event, a breath-taking show of Guinness World record-breaking 3D video-mapping projections - now the longest projection mapping in the world - glittered across the glass exterior of the new resort and landmark structure, transforming the facade to reflect the futuristic and innovative interior of the building.

One&Only One Za'abeel brings together exceptional dining, innovative wellness and curated experiences to create a spectacular urban stage at the centre of everything. It is the latest resort opening operated by Kerzner International, the leader in ultra-luxury hospitality, and sits within the new One Za'abeel building, an architectural icon which boasts dual skyscrapers intersected by the world's longest cantilever and horizontal bridge, The Link.

