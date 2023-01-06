Global Startup Summit, 2023 x भारत Entrepreneurs’ Conclave, comes to Mumbai on 4th February

Global Startup Summit | Mumbai Edition is on 4th February 2023 at The Orchid International

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 06: Global Startup Summit 2023 | Mumbai Edition will be held at The Orchid International, Vile Parle in Mumbai on 4th February 2023.

The in-person co-organised summit with भारत Entrepreneurs’ Conclave is poised to see subject-matter experts from startup industries, venture capitalists & investors, expert entrepreneurs, prominent speakers, CEOs, decision-makers and founders offering their insightful opinions on current and upcoming business initiatives. There will be over 8 hours of interesting panel discussions on current technological developments, the startup funding environment and international business trends. In its first edition in India, the summit aims to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from around the country under one roof to create a trustworthy network exchange. Global Startup Summit is committed to providing a platform for diverse perspectives and ideas and connecting entrepreneurs with the funding, technological & marketing resources and mentorship they need to succeed. Global Startup Summit is set to be a major platform for entrepreneurs and founders to launch or relaunch their startups and gain huge traction for their target market and fast-paced scale. Global Startup Summit is a platform to encourage the Indian startup ecosystem and an initiative to bridge the gap between startups and investors. It is an initiative to connect the startup community for collective networking and progress.

Delegates at Global Startup Summit 2023 can learn from various senior industry leaders, exchange expertise with them, network with investors and imbibe industry insights directly from the source. Guests will also have the opportunity to individually meet top decision-makers, funding experts, business owners and influencers. Startups looking to raise funds should register themselves for Mojo Startup Battles with Live pitching to raise funds with Investors’ panels.

The summit day promises to be a captivating experience for budding entrepreneurs and startup founders, complete with opportunities for face-to-face interaction with potential clients & venture capitalists, a chance to receive seed & series A funding and other sponsored benefits. It is the ideal opportunity to generate buzz early in the year and connect with the best startup founders in the country! Global Startup Summit 2023 | Mumbai edition will also see the book launch of “The Indian CEO” by Mohit Sureka (Founder, Mojo Startup Consulting) and the regional chapter launch of Global Startups Club – Mumbai, a business networking group for the city’s enthusiastic and upcoming startup founders, consultants and investors for a monthly networking coffee meet.

The event is scheduled to be hosted at The Orchid International, Vile Parle, near the International airport. Global Startup Summit 2023 | Mumbai Edition aims to offer excellent exposure and benefits such as branding, media placement and access to our growing community of high-powered and upwardly-mobile startup ecosystem stakeholders.

Tickets can be purchased on www.globalstartups.club or third-party platforms like All events and Paytm Insider.

Tickets Package as below: –

Startup Battle + Delegate Pass

Mojo Startup Battles Entry for Live Investor Pitching! Full-day access to GSS – Mumbai. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. 5 – Star Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea & Networking Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles and Power Startup Awards.

INR6,500.00 (+ GST)

Delegate Pass

Full-day access to GSS – Mumbai. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles and Power Startup Awards.

INR3,250.00 (+ GST)

