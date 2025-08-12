Global survey finds only 8% firms worldwide reached AI-driven 'transformation' stage; 85% say investments have met or exceed expectations

New Delhi [India] August 12 : AI Pulse Survey done by global consulting firm Protiviti, has revealed that while most organisations worldwide are still in the early stages of artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, satisfaction levels with AI returns are high, with 85 per cent reporting that investments have met or exceeded expectations.

The study, conducted between March-April 2025 across over 1000 business leaders from various sectors and geographies, found that only 8 per cent of the organisations have reached the highest maturity level, which they called the "transformation" stage, where AI drives significant innovation and competitive advantage. A majority, 51 per cent are in the initial exploration or experimentation phases.

The technology sector is the most advanced, with over 70 per cent of the companies in stages three and four of AI maturity, actively scaling AI and using it to reshape industries. Manufacturing shows strong experimentation, particularly in predictive maintenance, quality control and robotics.

With maturity return on Investments (ROI) satisfaction level in AI have risen significantly. At the earliest stage, 36 per cent of organisations said returns were below expectations. But by the transformation stage, nearly 75 per cent reported returns exceeding expectations, with 47 per cent saying they had significantly exceeded expectations.

Integration with existing systems emerged as the single biggest challenge, cited by 30 per cent of the respondents, followed by lack of understanding of impactful user cases and data availability issues. Data challenges become more prominent in advanced stages, with 29 per cent of stage five companies citing it as their top concern.

The survey also revealed shifting perceptions of AI success. Early-stage organisations focus on cost savings, employee productivity and process efficiency. In later stages, priorities expand to customer satisfaction and revenue growth, indicating a strategic pivot from short-term efficiencies to long-term business transformation.

"Our inaugural survey demonstrates that AI success is a complex evolution for businesses worldwide, requiring strategy, patience, and a willingness to rethink the fundamentals of business," said Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India

"The findings reveal that there is a clear reward for those who move past AI experimentation," said Dhrubabrata Ghosh Dastidar, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India. "The early promise of AI will remain unfulfilled unless companies operationalize it at scale."

The report concludes that to progress from experimentation to transformation, organisations should focus on capability building, robust data governance, scalable infrastructure and continuous employee upskilling. Non-tech sectors are advised to adopt best practices from the tech industry, including agile experimentation and cloud-based AI solutions.

Respondents to the survey represented diverse industries, with the highest participation from technology (11 per cent) and manufacturing (10 per cent). The US accounted for 42 per cent of responses, followed by India and the UK (10 per cent each) and Japan (8 per cent).

Protiviti's findings underline that while the AI journey is still nascent for many, those investing in strategic alignment, data readiness and cultural change are best positioned to achieve sustainable, innovation-driven growth.

