Global Tourism Awards 2025: A Spectacular Celebration of Excellence in Tourism

New Delhi [India], October 3: The Global Tourism Awards 2025 concluded in spectacular fashion, celebrating excellence and innovation across the travel and tourism industry. The evening brought together global leaders, industry veterans, innovators, and dignitaries for what has now become one of the most credible recognitions in world tourism.

Unlike most award platforms, the Global Tourism Awards stand apart for their uncompromising integrity — sponsors are not permitted to participate as contenders. This unique approach ensures that every award is bestowed purely on merit, making it a benchmark of credibility in the tourism sector.

A Grand Beginning

The evening commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolizing knowledge, unity, and the bright future of global tourism.

The highlight of the night came early with a mesmerizing fashion show. Inspired by India's architectural wonders, the show presented ensembles influenced by monuments such as the Dwarkadheesh Temple, Laxmi Vilas Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Gota Gullu Temple. Each creation mirrored the elegance and cultural depth of these landmarks, blending heritage with modern creativity.

Saluting Vision

The awards also acknowledged the vision of Mr. Anil Sharma, the driving force behind the Global Tourism Awards. His determination to create an impartial, sponsor-free recognition system was lauded across the industry.

Tourism veteran Dr. Subhash Goyal praised Sharma's contribution, noting:

“By keeping sponsors out of contention, Mr. Sharma has ensured that these awards remain true to merit. This commitment has made the Global Tourism Awards a landmark event for our industry.”

The Jury: A Distinguished Panel of Experts

The credibility of the Global Tourism Awards lies in its eminent jury, drawn from diverse sectors of the tourism world:

Mr. M. P. Bezbarua, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India

Mr. Vinod Zutshi, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India

Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, Former Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust & U.P. Lokayukt, Maharashtra Govt.

Mr. Nakul Anand, Former Executive Director, ITC Ltd.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Consulting CEO, FAITH

Mr. Karim Al Minabway, Former President, SITE (Egypt)

Dr. Subarno Bose, Chairman, IIHM

Dr. Subhash Goyal, Renowned Tourism Expert

Mr. Kapil Kaul, CEO, CAPA India

Mr. Sandeep Sinha, Director General, SEPT

Together, this jury of policymakers, corporate leaders, and global tourism experts brought unparalleled credibility to the selection process. “The idea was to merge the grace of global fashion with the timeless spirit of monuments. Tourism is not just about travel, it is about culture, creativity, and identity — and that's exactly what we wanted to showcase.”

The show, received with thunderous applause, set the stage for an evening that celebrated both heritage and innovation.

