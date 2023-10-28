Global Trade Fairs Giant Messe Stuttgart Enters Indian Market

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Messe Stuttgart, a name synonymous with excellence in the international trade fair and exhibition industry, is poised to leave an indelible mark on the Indian business landscape with its formal entry into the Indian market. Drawing from a storied 80-year history in Germany, Messe Stuttgart brings with it a legacy of trade fairs and exhibitions that have been instrumental in fostering business growth, knowledge exchange, and international collaborations across various industries. The company announced its Indian foray in a gala launch ceremony graced by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Maharashtra) as the Chief Guest along with other key dignitaries, consulates, ambassadors, and business tycoons.

The company's expansion into the Indian market includes the launch of its subsidiary, Messe Stuttgart India, as well as the introduction of three flagship events. These exhibitions are set to revolutionize the way business is conducted in India. MOLDEX, the International Fair on Tools, Patterns, and Mould Making, and FASTNEX, the international trade fair for the fastener and fixing industry, are slated to showcase cutting-edge innovations and facilitate both domestic and international exposure for businesses across India.

"We are gathered here today to celebrate the launch of Messe Stuttgart India and the launch of DIDAC Skills, initiatives that will collaborate closely with the citizens of Maharashtra and the Government of Maharashtra. India and Germany share a special bond, with our two nations having much in common. Germany has long been a friend to India, and its expertise in machinery and technical fields is renowned. The fact that Germany is bringing a skills exhibition to India reflects its goodwill and intention. India has a vast workforce, and we need robust support for skill development. Through this new collaboration, together, we aspire to elevate exhibitions and skills development to new heights and attract a larger audience. We come with genuine intentions, a commitment to transparent working, and a long-term vision. We aim to work in close partnership with the government, supporting our students and contributing to their future success." said Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Maharashtra).

"We are thrilled to bring Messe Stuttgart's legacy of excellence to the dynamic Indian market. Our entry into India signifies the beginning of a new era in the world of trade fairs and exhibitions. With Messe Stuttgart India, the possibilities are endless, and we are dedicated to making a significant impact on business, education, and skill development in India," said Roland Bleinroth, CEO of Messe Stuttgart.

Messe Stuttgart's history in the trade fair industry is one of global acclaim. With a strong foothold in Europe, the company has consistently demonstrated its prowess in orchestrating over 60 successful trade fairs of which 40 are the organisation's own shows and 100 exhibitions each year that drive industry development and innovation. Messe Stuttgart now brings this rich history and a reputation for excellence to India.

LogiMAT India, a satellite show of LogiMAT Stuttgart, is another feather in Messe Stuttgart India's cap. It is the world's largest Intralogistics exhibition and will serve as a hub for the entire logistics community, including intralogistics, transportation management, warehousing, supply chain solutions, and automation. Supported by Invest India, LogiMAT India is poised to drive innovation and excellence in the logistics industry.

Messe Stuttgart India has taken a significant step in its journey by acquiring DIDAC India, Asia's largest and India's sole Exhibition and Conference for Education and Skilling Resources. This strategic acquisition is a testament to Messe Stuttgart India's commitment to fostering growth and collaboration in the education and skilling sector.

In addition, Messe Stuttgart India is excited to introduce DIDAC Skills, a specialized offshoot that will focus exclusively on skill development for India's youth. DIDAC Skills is envisioned as a platform that bridges the gap between education and employability by showcasing the latest advancements, training programs, and opportunities in various technical fields.

Looking to the future, Messe Stuttgart India is committed to revolutionizing the world of trade fairs and exhibitions in India. The company's vision includes providing growth opportunities for businesses, fostering domestic and international collaborations, and creating a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and innovation.

"As we set foot into the dynamic Indian market, we bring with us not just our legacy but a promise of transformation. Messe Stuttgart's shows are more than just events; they are catalysts for industry growth and innovation. We are here to stay, and we are here to make a difference. Our shows are poised to be game-changers, ushering in a new era of opportunities, collaborations, and progress in the industry." Sachin Patil, Managing Director, and CEO of Messe Stuttgart India.

Messe Stuttgart's entrance into India is a momentous occasion that heralds a new era of growth, collaboration, and innovation. The company's impressive history and global reputation make it a formidable addition to India's business landscape, with a vision that extends far beyond today.

Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH (Messe Stuttgart) is one of the leading international trade fair companies with expertise in organizing high-quality events and exhibitions across a wide range of industries. Located in Stuttgart, Germany, the venue offers state-of-the-art facilities and services to exhibitors and visitors alike. With over 80 years of experience, Messe Stuttgart has established itself as a reliable partner for businesses looking to showcase their products and services, meet potential clients, and explore new markets.

Messe Stuttgart's portfolio of events includes industry-specific trade fairs, consumer shows, and conventions that cover a wide range of topics, such as automotive, machinery, technology, lifestyle, and more. With a team of experienced professionals, Messe Stuttgart provides comprehensive support to exhibitors, from planning and logistics to marketing and promotion.

Messe Stuttgart, having already established its subsidiaries in the USA, China and Turkey, aims to expand its global reach and provide a platform for businesses in India to connect with international markets and showcase their products and services to a wider audience. Messe Stuttgart India will bring the same level of expertise and professionalism that has made Messe Stuttgart a leading international trade fair company.

Messe Stuttgart India Pvt. Ltd., is the wholly owned subsidiary of Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH, and poised to become a dominant force in the Indian trade fair and exhibition industry. Messe Stuttgart India is committed to fostering invaluable business connections and ignite growth, underpinned by a dedication to curate and organize world-class trade events that converge industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders across diverse sectors.

Messe Stuttgart India's portfolio of events stands as a testament to its mission - to create substantial opportunities for businesses to exhibit their products and services, establish connections with prospective partners, and remain at the vanguard of their respective industries. At the heart of Messe Stuttgart India's endeavours lies a focus on excellence, a dedication to delivering extraordinary experiences, and a vision to serve as a steadfast ally in orchestrating successful trade fairs and exhibitions throughout India.

