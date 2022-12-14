Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference, Mumbai, welcomes Karkinos Healthcare as the Event Headline Partner

Ms Sripriya Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer (Women’s Wellness) of Karkinos Healthcare

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference 2022, Mumbai announces Karkinos Healthcare, one of India’s leading innovation pioneers in cancer care, as the headline partner of the event which will be held in Mumbai from 12 to 13 December, at Holiday Inn, Mumbai. Through a two-day, high impact conference, GWHIC 2022 will showcase the challenges and opportunities in advancing women’s health and the role of technology and innovation to improve healthcare and make healthcare equity a reality.

Commenting on this association, Ms Sripriya Rao, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer (Women’s Wellness) of Karkinos Healthcare says, “We are happy to be the headline partner of the Global Women’s Health Innovation Conference and believe early detection will be a game changer in cancer care for women. GWHIC and Karkinos are in synergy in our ambition for the future for women healthcare in the country, with Karkinos single-mindedly focussing on cancer & related diseases. As a pioneering health technology organisation, Karkinos has placed women as integral part of its cancer care solutions”.

Jaya Rebello, Managing Director of Collab Function and the organiser of the conference says, “The support and presence of Karkinos Healthcare as the leading partner will help bring the much needed attention to women’s health. We thank the leadership team of Karkinos for joining us to send out a strong and inspiring message of hope to the women’s healthcare communities. We welcome Ms Sripriya Rao, who will add significant contribution to the agenda of the conference, by speaking about the Karkinos Healthcare story and pioneering work on promoting women wellness across the care continuum.”

Karkinos is a strong advocate of prevention and screening culture in cancer-care management in India, disrupting the treatment driven healthcare system, using AI enabled digital applications, multilingual patient navigation systems and use of innovative point of care devices. Through an innovative, digitally-led care model, Karkinos takes every woman on a guided and safe journey, right from the first screening test to offering multiple options of diagnostics, treatment planning and management using a virtual tumour board and post treatment care. Karkinos Healthcare aims to build a cancer-care ecosystem where almost no person is deprived of care either by lack of access or affordability. Early detection is the key to successful cancer management, lower costs and improved survival rates.

Statistics show that 9 out of 10 people survive when treated for early stage breast cancer, cervical cancer, bowel cancer & oral cancer. Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women. India shows a very high death rate in this type of cancer with one loss of life in every eight minutes. These are very alarming numbers, especially when India is at the peak of its digital advancements. This can be changed though – by identifying the care gap.

Karkinos Healthcare’s Focus Areas:

Eliminate breast cancer, cervical cancer and other common form of cancers

Reduce the gap in existing cancer care models through digital & technological intervention

Advocate prevention & strong screening culture in handling rising cancer deaths, especially for women through its distributed digital network

About Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Karkinos Healthcare is a technology driven oncology focused managed health care platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. The company espouses the use of a distributed cancer care network working with multiple healthcare institutions and professionals in the ecosystem with a view to get cancer care closer to the persons’ home by decoupling the delivery from the knowledge systems of care.

For further information on the event, visit: www.gwhic.com

