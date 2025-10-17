Globals Showcases MarCAP, a Tactical SOC-in-a-Box for Naval Cyber Defence, at Indian Navy's Seminar on Impact of Cyber Attacks on Maritime Sector

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 17: Globals, a Bengaluru-headquartered cybersecurity and cyberwarfare solutions company, participated in the Seminar on "Impact of Cyber Attacks on Maritime Sector and its Effects on National Security and International Relations", organized by the Directorate of Information Warfare (DIW) of the Indian Navy. The event held on October 16th at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, New Delhi, brought together senior officials, domain experts, and policymakers to address the growing cybersecurity challenges in the maritime sector.

The seminar witnessed participation from senior dignitaries including Director General, CERT-In, Director General, Shipping, Director General, NCIIPC, and other senior representatives from the Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY).

During the event, Globals unveiled its flagship Maritime Cyber Situational Awareness Platform "MarCAP", a SOC-in-the-Box designed for naval and maritime ecosystems. The platform was introduced to Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS), Commodore Atul Deswal, Director, Information Warfare, Indian Navy, and other senior officers of the Indian Navy.

MarCAP is a centralized decision support system built to enhance cyber situational awareness, threat intelligence integration, and unified visibility across naval and maritime network operations. It safeguards critical shipboard systems such as Bridge, SATCOM, SDN, CMS, IPMS, propulsion, navigation, and combat systems. Purpose-built for air-gapped, tactical naval environments, MarCAP acts as a force multiplier for naval cyber operations, ensuring operational continuity even in degraded or disconnected communication conditions.

The Marlink Global Maritime Cyber Threat Report observed a 67% rise in maritime cyber incidents, with attackers increasingly targeting bridge systems, satellite communication networks, and operational technology (OT) aboard vessels. These findings underscore the urgency for specialized Maritime SOC platforms like MarCAP to safeguard critical national assets and maritime infrastructure.

The Indian Navy, in its official post on X, stated: "The seminar on 'Impact of Cyber Attacks on Maritime Sector and its Effects on National Security & International Relations' was held under the aegis of Directorate of Information Warfare. Deliberations focused on building cyber resilience in the maritime domain and safeguarding national interests."

Speaking at the Cyber Security Seminar, the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi emphasised that as the seas become 'data oceans' driven by 'Smart ports, AI-driven logistics, and autonomous navigation,' every vessel and port terminal is now a vulnerable floating computer network. Admiral Tripathi concluded by commending the Indian Navy's commitment to strengthening cyber resilience through various measures and expressed confidence that the seminar will 'catalyse concrete action,' reinforcing India's readiness to navigate the digitally connected maritime domain."

Vice President of Globals, Mr Samarth Shyamanur, said "With rising digitalization of naval systems, the maritime sector has become a prime target for cyber threats. MarCAP reflects India's ability to build indigenous, AI-driven, and air-gapped cyber defence systems for its naval ecosystem. We thank the Indian Navy for organizing this first-of-its-kind event on maritime cybersecurity, which underscores the importance of protecting our seas in the digital era."

About Globals

Globals is an Indian cybersecurity solutions company headquartered in Bengaluru, India, with operations in Europe and Middle East. The company specializes in Security Operations Centers, Cyber Defence Systems, Tactical SOCs, and AI-powered Hardware Security.

Globals focuses on delivering turnkey solutions in Cyberwarfare Systems, Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Cyber Defence Platforms, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Solutions, and AI-powered Data Diodes. The company is empanelled by CERT-In, recognized by the Government of India's Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) for its in- house R&D capabilities, and trusted by strategic sectors including Defence, Aerospace, Banking & Finance, Energy, and Manufacturing.

Its flagship offerings such as the Tactical SOC-in-a-Box, MarCAP (Maritime Cyber Situational Awareness Platform), and AI-driven Cyber Threat Intelligence Systems are purpose-built for air-gapped and mission-critical environments enabling organizations to maintain operational continuity and cyber resilience in contested domains.

Globals is committed to advancing India's cyber sovereignty and strengthening national preparedness through indigenous innovation, research collaboration, and global partnerships in the fields of Cyberwarfare, AI Security, and Quantum-Resilient Systems.

