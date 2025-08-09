GlobalWafers America partners with Apple to strengthen US semiconductor supply chain

New Delhi [India], August 9 : GlobalWafers America LLC, the US subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), has announced a new partnership with Apple aimed at strengthening the domestic semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, the company said in a release.

This strategic collaboration supports the US President Donald Trump administration's push to make the United States a global leader in chip production.

According to the release, as part of the partnership, both companies will work together to grow demand for advanced 300mm silicon wafers produced at GWC's state-of-the-art facility in Sherman, Texas. These wafers are a key component in the production of a wide range of chips, including leading-edge, mature-node, and memory semiconductors.

GWC's wafers are foundational to technologies across modern lifefrom consumer electronics and vehicles to infrastructure and AI applications, including devices like the iPhone and iPad.

GlobalWafers America is currently the only global producer of advanced 300mm wafers participating in the CHIPS for America Program under the Trump Administration. The company is bringing back to US soil a critical element of chip production that had largely moved offshore in recent decades.

Mark England, President of GlobalWafers, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating that the partnership with Apple reflects a strong signal that the semiconductor ecosystem is being restored in the United States.

GlobalWafers Chairwoman Doris Hsu also underscored the importance of the collaboration, emphasising the pride in having their silicon used in Apple's iconic products and the shared commitment to revitalising U.S. chip manufacturing.

"iPhone and iPad are well-known in every nation in the world, and we're thrilled that silicon from GlobalWafers America will be found in many of these incredible products. We feel honored that Apple is working with us and their first-tier suppliers to make American semiconductor manufacturing great again," Doris Hsu said.

Apple's Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan added that the company is committed to supporting American manufacturing through partnerships like this one, noting that it is part of Apple's USD 600 billion investment in the US over the next four years.

"With our new American Manufacturing Program, we're proud to partner with companies like GlobalWafers America to create new jobs and bring even more manufacturing to America," said Sabih Khan, Apple's chief operating officer. "This is part of our USD 600 billion commitment to the US over the next four years, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of American innovation."

The announcement comes as the Trump Administration continues to support the semiconductor sector through policies like the expanded Advanced Manufacturing Investment Credit and reforms to the CHIPS for America Program. The Apple-GlobalWafers partnership builds on this momentum to boost U.S. supply chain resilience and technological leadership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor