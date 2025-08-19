Globe Civil Projects Delivers INR 67.70 Cr Consolidated Revenue in Q1 FY26

New Delhi [India], August 19: Globe Civil Projects Limited, (NSE – GLOBECIVIL | BSE – 544424), Company engaged in diverse infrastructure and non-infrastructure EPC projects across India, has announced its unaudited results for Q1 FY26.

Key Q1 FY26 Financial Highlights

Key Standalone Financial Highlights

• Total Income of ₹65.50 Cr

• EBITDA of ₹11.88 Cr

• EBITDA Margin of 18.14%

• PAT of ₹ 5.06 Cr

• PAT Margin of 7.72%

• EPS of ₹1.16

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

• Total Income of ₹67.70 Cr

• EBITDA of ₹11.88 Cr

• EBITDA Margin of 17.55%

• PAT of ₹ 5.05 Cr

• PAT Margin of 7.46%

• EPS of ₹1.16

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of Globe Civil Projects Limited said, “We are pleased to commence FY26 on a strong note, backed by robust order inflows, disciplined project selection, and timely execution. Operational efficiency was maintained through our integrated EPC capabilities across civil, MEP, HVAC, firefighting, architectural, and structural solutions, while our focus on funded central government projects ensured steady cash flows and reduced working capital risks.

In the last 45 days, the Company has secured new orders worth ~ ₹450 Cr, of which projects worth ~ ₹225 Cr have already commenced. These large wins strengthen our pipeline, support margin expansion, and reflect our ability to directly secure sizable projects instead of through JVs. With an order book of ~ ₹1,000 Cr, and seasonality driving stronger execution in the second half, we remain confident of sustaining growth.

Further, we have strategically streamlined operations by focusing solely on the contractual EPC segment and discontinuing the trading business, with construction now contributing nearly 99% of profits. This positions the Company for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

Key Operational Updates

IIT Kanpur Project (Kotak School of Sustainability) The Company was declared L1 bidder for the ₹61.78 Cr project including Finishing works; water supply sanitary installations, electrical, fire-fighting system, automatic fire alarm & PA system, solar PV system, telephone data system, mechanicalventilation (HVAC) and development works, to be completed within 16 months. Central University of Punjab Project The company received a contract worth ₹172.99 Cr from NBCC for construction of academic buildings, hostels, VC residence, and campus development at Bathinda, Punjab, to be completed within 21 months. International Cricket Stadium, Haryana The Company received a ₹222.20 Cr Letter of Award from the Haryana Cricket Association for construction of an International Cricket Stadium at Lohat, Jhajjar, to be completed within 24 months.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor