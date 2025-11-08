Globe Civil Projects Limited's Outlook Revised To Positive By Infomerics

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: Infomerics Valuation and Ratings Private Limited. has revised the outlook for Globe Civil Projects Limited's long-term bank facilities from Stable to Positive while reaffirming the rating at IVR BBB. The short-term rating of IVR A3+ has also been reaffirmed.

The revision in outlook reflects Globe Civil Projects Limited's strengthened capital structure following its successful ₹119 Cr Initial Public Offering (IPO) in July 2025, along with anticipated improvement in debt protection metrics and steady business performance. The company's total operating income increased by 11% year-on-year to ₹325.99 Cr in FY25, supported by timely project execution and higher operational efficiency. Operating margins expanded to 16.43% in FY25 from 15.10% in FY24, while profit after tax grew by 57% to ₹24.05 Cr during the same period.

As of September 30, 2025, the company reported a strong order book position of ₹1,001.28 Cr, representing 3.07 times its FY25 revenue, ensuring strong near-to-medium-term revenue visibility. The order book is diversified across reputed clients, including CPWD, NBCC, Indian Railways, AIIMS, IITs, and the Haryana Cricket Association.

