Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹222.20 Cr Order for Construction of International Cricket Stadium in Haryana

New Delhi [India], August 20: Globe Civil Projects Limited, (NSE - GLOBECIVIL | BSE - 544424), Globe Civil Projects Limited has received a significant order from the Haryana Cricket Association, Bhiwani, for the construction of an International Cricket Stadium at Lohat, District Jhajjar, Haryana. The value of the contract stands at ₹222.20 Cr, with a stipulated completion period of 24 months.

The scope of work includes the execution of the stadium project on BOQ basis, reflecting the company's role in developing major infrastructure facilities in the region.

The latest contract highlights the continued confidence placed by institutions in the company's execution capabilities. The addition of this project further strengthens the company's order book and supports its presence in large-scale assignments across the country.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Ved Prakash Khurana, Chairman and Whole-time Director of Globe Civil Projects Limited said, "Securing this ₹222 Cr order from the Haryana Cricket Association for the construction of an International Cricket Stadium at Lohat, Jhajjar, is an important milestone for the company. The project marks our entry into the sports infrastructure segment and reflects the confidence of our stakeholders in our ability to deliver large-scale assignments with precision and reliability. We view this development as an opportunity to contribute to the state's sporting ecosystem by creating a facility of long-term relevance and value.

Our teams are fully prepared to execute the project within the stipulated 24-month timeline. Leveraging our multidisciplinary expertise across civil works, structural engineering, and project management, we will ensure seamless execution from start to finish. We remain committed to maintaining the highest benchmarks of quality, safety, and operational efficiency throughout the project cycle. This assignment further underscores the company's philosophy of building enduring infrastructure that supports progress, community development, and national aspirations."

