Globtier Infotech and Liferay Join Hands to Drive Digital Experience Innovation Across the UK and Europe

New Delhi [India], January 6: Globtier Infotech Limited (BSE: GLOBTIER | INE12P601017), a leading provider of customized IT and software solutions specializing in application development and managed IT & SAP support services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Liferay to expand digital experience solutions across the UK and Europe, enabling enterprises to enhance customer engagement, streamline digital platforms, and support scalable digital transformation initiatives.

Through this association, Globtier strengthens its digital experience capabilities across the UK and Europe, enabling enterprises to build personalized, scalable, and integrated digital platforms. The initiative will support organizations across sectors such as Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Retail in delivering modern digital experiences backed by strong platform expertise and implementation support.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

* Expansion of Globtier's scope in Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), including customer portals, dealer portals, and enterprise content management solutions.

* Alignment with Globtier's focus on delivering scalable and integrated digital experience solutions for large enterprises.

* Development of sector-specific DXP implementations across Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Retail.

* A framework to support digital transformation engagements requiring specialized platform knowledge and engineering support.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & Managing Director, Globtier Infotech Limited, said, "Becoming a Liferay Partner for the UK and Europe marks a meaningful step in expanding our digital experience capabilities across international markets. The Liferay Digital Experience Platform allows us to deliver open-source, scalable, and adaptable solutions spanning customer portals, dealer portals, and enterprise content management. This collaboration strengthens our ability to support large enterprises across Automotive, BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Retail sectors, particularly for digital transformation programs that require deep platform expertise and robust engineering support."

About Globtier Infotech Limited

Globtier Infotech Limited is a leading provider of IT solutions, specializing in application development and customized software services that address the diverse needs of businesses across industries. As a managed IT services organization, the company delivers comprehensive support encompassing infrastructure management, application maintenance, and end-to-end technology services for enterprises of all sizes.

Focused on enabling clients to adapt to technological change, streamline operations, and achieve measurable growth, Globtier has evolved its offerings to include managed IT services, enhanced application support, and custom software development. Its service model emphasizes proactive engagement, close alignment with client objectives, and strong cybersecurity and governance practices across all engagements.

