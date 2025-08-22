Globtier Infotech Ltd plans to raise up to Rs. 31.04 crore from public offer, IPO opens on Aug 25, 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 22: Globtier Infotech Limited is planning to raise upto Rs. 31.04 crore from its public offer. The public offer will open for subscription on 25 August 2025 and will close on 28 August, 2025. Shannon Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager of the offer. Shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Highlights:

- IPO opens for subscription on 25 August 2025 and closes on 28 August, 2025; Minimum lot size for application is 2 lots of 1,600 shares i.e. 3,200 shares and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter;

- Minimum investment required at the offer price of Rs. 72 per share is Rs. 2,30,400.

- The offer is a combination of fresh issue of 38.11 lakh shares including market maker portion and and offer for sale of 5 lakh shares aggregating to ₹61 crores

- Funds raised through the offer will be used towards fund working capital, repay/prepay borrowings, and meet general corporate purposes.

- For FY24-25 company reported revenue of Rs. 94.81 crore and net profit of Rs. 5.50 crore

Healthy Returns Ratio as on 31 March 2025 - ROE at 31.55%, ROCE at 47.68%

- Shannon Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager of the offer

The initial public offering of Rs. 31.04 crore is a combination of a fresh issue of 38.11 lakh equity shares including market marker portion of 2.24 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 5 lakh equity shares. The total issue involves 43.12 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs. 10 each at offer price of Rs. 72 per share.

The net proceeds from the issue are proposed to be utilized by the company for funding its working capital requirements, repayment and/or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Minimum application for individual investors is 3,200 shares which translates into a minimum investment of Rs. 2,30,400 at offer price of Rs 72. Lot size is 1,600 shares.

Incorporated in 2012, Globtier Infotech Limited is a Managed IT and SAP Support Service provider, empowering businesses with IT solutions. Its offerings cover a wide range of IT services tailored to the needs of enterprises of all sizes, from Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to larger organizations across various industries. The company focuses on delivering solutions that help its clients adapt to industry changes, enhance processes, and achieve their growth objectives through IT services.

For FY24-25 ended on 31 March 2025, the company's total revenue was reported at Rs 94.81 crore. The Company registered Net profit of Rs. 5.50 crore whereas EBITDA was reported at Rs 11.77 crore. Net worth of the company as on March 2025 stands at Rs. 20.29 crore. Company has maintained healthy return ratio which as on 31 March 2025 stands follow - Return on Equity/Return on Net Worth stands at 31.55% whereas Return on Capital Employed was at 47.68%.

Globtier Infotech Ltd. IPO will open on August 25, 2025, and close on August 28, 2025, with an offer price of Rs. 72 per share; the issue comprises 43.12 lakh shares aggregating up to Rs. 31.04 crore, with a minimum application size of 2 lots (3,200 shares) and a lot size of 1,600 shares, and the listing will be on the BSE SME Platform.

