Globus Infocom Ltd. wins "Most Trusted Ed-Tech Company in North India" Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Globus Infocom Limited, a leading Make-in-India EdTech brand has won the "Most Trusted Ed-Tech Company in North India" award at the Global Excellence Awards 2023 presented by Brand Empower.

Brand Empower hosted the 2023 Global Excellence Awards in Mumbai, India's most prestigious corporate award event was graced by popular actress and the Padma Shree Awardee Madhuri Dixit Nene as a chief guest who felicitated Kirandeep Dham (CEO) and Ashish Dham (Managing Director), Co-founders of Globus Infocom Limited.

Globus Infocom Limited provides a wide range of Smart learning and teaching solutions for schools, teachers, and learners to supplement in-classroom. The company's robust school, college & higher-education based solutions offer a seamless, integrated learning environment with comprehensive & state-of-art Digital Learning Solutions, ready-to-use curriculum-mapped repository, a language-learning platform to develop language/s as skill, unlimited practice tests, and automated classroom-related activities to increase teaching efficiency.

"At Globus, we strive to create impactful learning solutions creating a more holistic approach and this recognition demonstrates our team's commitment to leveraging technology to drive excellence in education. We are honored to be recognized for our contributions which encourages us to continue improving and reinforcing our conviction that we are moving in the right direction. We will remain dedicated to delivering exceptional & enriched learning experiences for students & educators making education accessible to all," said Kirandeep Dham, CEO of Globus Infocom Limited.

Globus is a new-age educational technology company dedicated to making education easy, effective, and accessible to all. Founded in 2001, the company became a pioneer in the EdTech industry by taking digital education ahead. The company established itself as a leading comprehensive solution provider offering cost-efficient & affordable solutions in Education Technology.

Globus has provided a complete offering for students, to help students learn, assess and study from anywhere, ensuring a flexible and accessible learning environment. Providing digital learning solutions like Digital Board, Interactive Display, Digital Language Lab, Virtual Classroom and Learning Management System & many more integrated with curriculum-mapped rich animated content and an extensive library of practice questions allows learners to learn effectively.

With a formidable core team of 270+ employees comprising academicians, researchers, faculty experts, tech specialists, animators, and other young professionals, the company has established itself as one of India's leading EdTech brands effectively bridging the digital divide between rural and urban areas. Globus has empowered numerous schools, colleges & institutes wherein 15,000+ educational institutes have been transformed, 450000 teachers are empowered, 15000000 students are benefited, 10000+ businesses are digitized and 300+ partners creating 35,000+ satisfied customers in Pan India.

