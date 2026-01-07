Glow by Kirtilals Unveils 'Fly to Phuket' Campaign -- Where Sparkle Meets a Dream Holiday

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7: Glow by Kirtilals, the contemporary Natural diamond jewellery brand from the house of Kirtilals, has announced an exciting new consumer campaign titled "Fly to Phuket", blending fine jewellery, creativity, and the promise of an unforgettable international holiday.

As part of the campaign, customers purchasing jewellery from Glow by Kirtilals can participate in an exclusive slogan contest, giving them a chance to win a luxurious couple travel package to Phuket, one of the world's most loved tropical destinations. The campaign celebrates love, self-expression, and the joy of rewarding life's special moments with both sparkle and experiences.

Adding to the excitement, Glow by Kirtilals is offering 20% off on making charges and 26% off on diamond value for a limited period, making it the perfect time for customers to invest in elegant, everyday natural diamond jewellery or meaningful gifts.

The contest invites participants to creatively express themselves through a slogan contest, reflecting the brand's philosophy of modern luxury, emotion, and effortless style. Winners of the Fly to Phuket campaign will be announced at the end of February, with the winning couple set to enjoy a memorable international escape.

