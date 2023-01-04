Glowsmiles Dental LLP intends to increase its footprint across India by acquiring the Klearaligner brand

Glowsmiles Dental LLP is to acquire 100% of the clear aligner brand Klearaligner. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is intended to boost Glowsmiles manufacturing and strengthen its presence across India.

The acquisition means Glowsmiles can manufacture approximately 1500 aligners per day. The company plans to reach a minimum capacity of 3000 aligners per day by 2024.

"This agreement marks a significant step forward in achieving our goals. We are acquiring a firm with precious expertise that fits into Glowsmiles business model and will enable us to strengthen the company's growth in India and abroad," said Kutbuddin Laila, MD of Glowsmiles Dental LLP.

With this acquisition going through, Glowsmiles plans to launch in the Middle East early next quarter rapidly. "We are happy with Glowsmiles acquiring us, they have their heart at the right place by making dental treatment affordable to the common man, and with our half, a decade of experience in this field we are glad to help Glowsmiles scale new heights", quipped both Dr Adit Shah and Dr Viraj Doshi founders and partners of Klearaligner.

The Glowsmiles affordable invisible aligners pricing is available on their website: https://glowsmiles.in/. Their plans start at Rs 41,999/-, which gives you a complete Smile plan designed by expert orthodontists with constant digital monitoring.

The acquisition of Klearaligner will also provide Glowsmiles with a team of 50 people with skills in developing, manufacturing and maintaining aligner production facilities across India.

"This acquisition will allow us to exceed our current capacity and, in turn, reduce our turnover timelines by a week. Such strategic and synergic agreements such as the one we are announcing today, will increase our foothold in the very competitive clear aligner market in India," commented Vikas Kulkarni, Director of Glowsmiles.

To keep up with the brand, you can follow them on their

official Instagram id: https://www.instagram.com/glowsmilesofficial/ or

Contact: +91 73049 55887

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor