GM Modular announced as the Official Associate Partner for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31: The stage is set for the grand celebration of India's cinematic heritage as the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) prepares for its annual awards ceremony. GM Modular, a trailblazer in innovative electrical solutions, is proudly announced as the official 'Associate Partner' for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

The occasion, slated to honour the Entertainment and Film Industry, will take place on 20th February 2024, in Mumbai. The ceremony will witness the gathering of celebrities, government delegates, media personnel and heavyweights from the film industry.

GM Modular, recognized for path-breaking innovations has recently been honored with the prestigious Red Dot Award for outstanding design and innovation. This esteemed award recognizes creations that excel in creativity and functionality, making it a prestigious acknowledgment of GM's excellence in the field. GM Modular takes the centre stage as the Associate Partner for the DPIFF Awards 2024.

Jayanth Jain, CEO and Managing Director of GM Modular Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement about the partnership with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, saying, "GM is thrilled to announce its association with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. As a company devoted to improving homes with ground-breaking electrical solutions, we're excited to align with an event that celebrates filmmaking excellence because it is a perfect match for our creative spark. With our innovative solutions, we aim to bring a touch of aesthetics and relatability to every home, mirroring the vibrant spirit of the film industry. Through this collaboration, we look forward to illuminating the cinematic world and powering the magic of storytelling."

Anil Mishra, Managing Director of DPIFF, shared his insights on this partnership, stating, "GM Modular brings a unique blend of innovation and reliability to the DPIFF Awards 2024 as our Associate Partner. Their commitment to state-of-the-art technology aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the ceremony, promising an immersive experience for both attendees and participants."

The ceremony endeavours to be a celebration of cinematic excellence, from timeless classics to contemporary masterpieces. GM Modular adds a layer of technological finesse to the ceremony, creating an ambience that resonates with the convergence of art and innovation.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 promises an exhilarating cinematic journey, delving into the vast spectrum of Indian cinema from timeless classics to cutting-edge works, showcasing the enduring evolution of this remarkable art form. The ceremony provides a distinguished platform dedicated to celebrating the diverse tapestry of Indiaa night of opulence and celebration, bringing together cultural brilliance from every corner of the nation and paying tribute to the exceptional talent that graces this land. The awards night serves as a respectful homage to the rich heritage of Indian cinema, a fitting tribute to the legacy of the great Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

DPIFF endeavours to recognize and celebrate individuals in the film industry who have exhibited unwavering dedication and exceptional potential through their tireless endeavours. The objective is to cultivate and support the worlds of both cinema and television by promoting education and fostering cross-cultural understanding. DPIFF firmly upholds the belief that the art of filmmaking, encompassing TV series as well, stands as a potent instrument capable of bringing together diverse cultures and illuminating the common human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, visit: https://www.dpiff.in

GM MODULAR

Founded in 2002, GM has redefined switch manufacturing in India. For about two decades, it has been catering "better lives" to its customers across the country. GM Modular is the leading switch manufacturing company with its path-breaking innovations in the form of home automation solutions, new generation switches, LED lights, fans & appliances, Bluetooth music players, home security products, wires & cables and much more.

DADASAHEB PHALKE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (DPIFF)

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke - The Father of Indian Cinema. It is India's only independent international film festival, with a mission to celebrate the work of aspiring, young, independent & professional filmmakers. The aim is to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the festival celebrates the brilliance of the Indian film industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema.

