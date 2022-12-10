GM shined gracefully at the AceTech Delhi Exhibition 2022, and the event concluded on a winning note!

The Acetech Delhi Exhibition 2022 was successfully concluded. It was a glittering 4-day event that was held in Delhi's Pragati Maidan from December 8 to 11.

GM Modular participated in this premium exhibition, where it occupied the biggest stall space of over 6500 sq ft and showcased the latest innovations and trends in the home electrical space at the event and garnered colossal visitors and a phenomenal response from the cream of the crop: eminent architects, designers, real estate developers, equity investors, and design enthusiasts from around the world.

GM's extraordinary initiative "Showroom on the wheels" was executed in this biggest exhibition, also recognised as India's premier portfolio of events for bringing major international and domestic players from the building and interiors industry.

The Acetech Delhi Exhibition saw four days of action-packed activities at the GM Modular stall and enthralled the people with its unique showroom created on a bus unique concept. It was one of the major highlights of the coveted exhibition, and many dignitaries from the design and architecture world visited the advantageously located GM stall to see the latest range of futuristic designs in switches to decorative lights.

Ramesh Jain, Chairman of GM Modular, commenting on the event said, "It was an outstanding exhibition, and we were honoured to participate in it by showcasing our path-breaking products to discerning customers. The response we received felt surreal."

Founded in 2002, GM Modular has established itself as the reigning mogul of electrical solutions that have been catering to better lives since their inception. GM offers end-to-end home electrical solutions for both commercial and residential needs and was also the recipient of the honourable Iconic Brand of the Year 2022 award by The Economic Times.

