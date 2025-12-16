GNA Announces Major Nationwide Wi-Fi Expansion Starting from Karnataka; Ropes in Cricket Legend Harbhajan Singh as Brand Ambassador

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 16:GNA, a Bengaluru-based technology innovator, today officially announced its ambitious roadmap to expand digital infrastructure across India. The announcement was made at a press conference held on [Month] 15th, marking the formal launch of GNA's first advanced Wi-Fi Access Point units, which will be deployed across key strategic locations in Karnataka.

Backed by global technological expertise, GNA aims to bridge the digital divide by enhancing internet accessibility in regions where connectivity remains limited. The company's primary focus areas include tourist destinations, remote geographies, and underserved rural locations, ensuring reliable, high-speed internet access for residents and travellers alike.

GNA's innovative Wi-Fi solutions are designed to significantly improve internet connectivity in low-connectivity zones, directly supporting the vision of a “Digital India” by fostering tourism growth, local business empowerment, and smart infrastructure development. Karnataka has been identified as the launchpad state, with plans to scale operations rapidly across other parts of the country in the coming phases.

Harbhajan Singh Signed as Brand Ambassador

In a major brand announcement, GNA revealed Indian cricket legend and Member of Parliament, Mr Harbhajan Singh, as its official brand ambassador. The company has signed Mr Singh for a three-year association, during which he will actively support and promote GNA's vision of a digitally connected India.

Speaking at the launch, GNA's leadership highlighted that the association with Harbhajan Singh reflects the brand's core values of reliability, extensive reach, and national impact. His strong connection with the masses and trusted public image align seamlessly with GNA's mission to make high-quality internet accessible across the country.

The launch event also showcased the cutting-edge Wi-Fi infrastructure units that will be deployed across Karnataka, laying the foundation for GNA's long-term expansion strategy in India. GNA is poised to play a pivotal role in transforming India's digital landscape, starting with Karnataka and expanding nationwide.

Commenting on the launch, the Spokesperson of GNA said,

“We believe that internet connectivity is a basic right in today's digital economy. Our mission is to take high-quality Wi-Fi to the places that need it most—from bustling tourist spots to remote villages. Starting with Karnataka, we are building a digital bridge that connects every Indian to global opportunities. Having a national icon like Harbhajan Singh join us in this journey amplifies our commitment to serving the nation.”

Mr Harbhajan Singh, Brand Ambassador, said:

“I have always believed that teamwork and connection are the keys to success, whether on the cricket field or in building a nation. GNA's vision to connect the unconnected really resonated with me. I am excited to partner with a brand that is using technology to empower the common man and drive India's digital future forward.”

