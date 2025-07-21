India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., (https://guardian.in/) the master franchisee of GNC in India ("GNC India"), the trusted name in health and wellness supplements, announced the conclusion of its flagship internship All Play No Work Internship. A 45-day transformative journey where passion meets performance. Emerging as the winner, Rishitha Devi Bonangi from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh clinched the top spot, walking away with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh.

Rishitha's journey was nothing short of inspirational. Beginning her internship at 82.2 kgs, she powered through 45 days of intense physical challenges, nutritional shifts, and mental discipline to shed 5 kgs, ending at a healthier and stronger 77.2 kgs. Her unwavering commitment made her a standout among hundreds of participants from across India, all vying for the coveted title of GNC's All Play No Work Champion.

"This wasn't easy, there were days my legs gave up before my mind did. But I kept showing up. That's all. And now I get to call myself the first All Play No Work champion, with a bonus lakh in my account.

This journey changed everything for me. I used to think fitness was boring or just about crash diets. But thanks to GNC, I saw how fun and empowering it can be with the right workouts and the right supplements. I didn't just lose weight, I found a whole new me." laughed Rishitha at the grand finale, held on July 17th.

In case you missed it, All Play No Work was GNC's answer to internships that often involve sitting for 8 hours straight. Instead, this was about moving more, eating right, and finding out what happens when 15 young Females are thrown into a 45-day fitness bootcamp with no escape button. Backed by structured workouts, expert guidance, and premium GNC supplements that supported their recovery and performance, the transformation stories that came out of the program were nothing short of powerful.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member, Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said,

"At GNC India, we believe transformation is more than physical change, it's about building resilience, confidence, and a new mindset. The All Play No Work Internship was our way of showing young India that discipline can be fun and rewarding. Rishitha's success story is a perfect reflection of what's possible when you commit to living well."

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, added,

"Today's youth want more than a desk and a stipend - they want purpose, experience, and results. The All Play No Work Internship gave them exactly that. From day one, Rishitha showed us what consistency looks like. Her transformation was not just in kilos lost, but in the confidence gained. She is an inspiration to anyone looking to take that first step toward wellness."

The finale, held on July 17th, brought together finalists for a high-energy celebration of fitness, camaraderie, and personal breakthroughs.

With plans to bring back an even bigger and better edition next year, GNC India continues its mission to empower young Indians to live well, inside and out.

