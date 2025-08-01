GNC India Delivers on Its 90-Year Legacy, Now Bringing Trusted Wellness Products to Your Doorstep, the Same Day You Need Them

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (https://guardian.in), the primary franchisee of GNC in India ("GNC India"), proudly announces the launch of Same Day Delivery for its full range of health and wellness products. Orders are now fulfilled directly from Guardian Pharmacy stores, enabling a seamless, hyperlocal experience for consumers.

This move signals more than just faster service. It reflects a deeper shift in GNC India's philosophy: putting the customer at the heart of everything. In today's fast-paced world, GNC India recognises that wellness can't wait, and with Same Day Delivery, now it doesn't have to. Whether it's proteins, honeysticks, multivitamins, or creatine, India's health-conscious consumers can now receive GNC's globally trusted supplements within hours without the usual delays or excess packaging.

Same Day Delivery is powered by Guardian Pharmacy, an entity owned by the same company that holds the GNC master franchise for India. Out of over 60 Guardian Pharmacy stores across the country, 21 have already been enabled for this hyperlocal delivery model, ensuring faster, cleaner, and more efficient order fulfillment. Shipping directly from these local stores helps reduce travel miles, lower emissions, and cut down on packaging waste, making each delivery not just quicker but more responsible.

Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, added, "At GNC India, we are not just delivering faster, we are delivering with intent. Shipping directly from Guardian Pharmacy stores allows us to serve our customers with more precision and less waste. But more than that, it allows us to connect. Our growing infrastructure brings us physically and emotionally closer to the communities we serve."

We are excited to offer instant gratification for our customers while also improving our eco-footprint. The service is now live in select pincodes of Delhi, Gurgaon Noida and is expanding fast. GNC India also plans to amplify the footprint over the next few months and maximize geographical coverage.

Globally, GNC has been a trusted name in health and wellness since 1935. With a 90-year legacy rooted in scientific innovation, transparency, and consumer trust, the brand continues to evolve with one constant in mind: the customer. Every step GNC takes, from clean-label formulations to responsible packaging to hyperlocal distribution is designed to enhance how wellness fits into people's everyday lives.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director & Board Member, Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., added,"Wellness isn't just about what's inside the bottle anymore, it's also about how that product reaches you. Today's consumer expects not just results, but care, thoughtfulness, and convenience. With our integrated model of fulfillment through Guardian Pharmacy, GNC India is setting a new benchmark in customer-first wellness retail."

Same Day Delivery is now live and expanding. Orders can be placed through Guardian Pharmacy outlets, GNC India's official website, and partner platforms, ensuring that your daily dose of wellness arrives the very day you need it.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Sharma

tanya.s@oneguardian.in | +91 99991 47699

About GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About Guardian Healthcare Private Limited:

Guardian Healthcare Private Limited is the master franchisee holder of GNC for India. With 60+ premium pharmacies across the country and over 10 million customers served, Guardian Healthcare is committed to providing trusted health, wellness, and pharmaceutical products with a focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and transparency.

