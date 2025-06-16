GNC India Unveils Protein Wafer: Crunchy, Munchy, and Packed with Protein

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: Guardian Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., the primary franchisee of GNC in India (“GNC India”), has announced the launch of the GNC Protein Wafer, a revolutionary protein-enriched snack that promises to transform how Indians satisfy their cravings. Combining mouth-watering taste with clean, functional nutrition, the Protein Wafer is designed for the modern-day consumer who refuses to choose between health and indulgence.

The GNC Protein Wafer offers a convenient solution for fitness conscious customers on the move. Each pack delivers 10 grams of high-quality whey protein, and is free from sugar, trans-fats, and palm oil. This innovative offering blends taste, texture, and nutritional integrity into a snack that feels like a cheat but isn't.

Speaking on the launch, Balaji Uppala, CEO of GNC India, said, “Today's Indian consumer is sharper, more aware, and seeking products that deliver real value, nutritionally and experientially. The GNC Protein Wafer is not just a snack, it's our answer to the evolving lifestyle where protein is essential, but pleasure is non-negotiable. We have created a wafer that is both functional and fantastically craveable.”

The GNC Protein Wafer supports muscle recovery and lean mass development, while also helping curb those sudden hunger pangs that usually lead to poor snacking choices. With zero sugar and no artificial fillers, it fits seamlessly into high-protein diets, fitness plans, or simply as a smarter everyday snack.

Ashutosh Taparia, Managing Director and Board Member of Guardian Healthcare, commented, “Consumers no longer want boring nutrition. They're asking for indulgence with intention, food that performs and delights. The GNC Protein Wafer brings that balance to the shelf—pure protein, rich flavors, clean labels, and total snack satisfaction.”

The GNC Protein Wafer is now available in three indulgent flavor varieties, carefully crafted to appeal to a wide range of palates. The coffee flavor delivers a deep, roasted aroma paired with smooth creaminess. The chocolate version offers intense cocoa notes wrapped in a delicate crunch. The peanut butter flavor brings a bold, nutty richness that lingers delightfully.

Find the GNC Protein Wafer on GNC India's official website and in select retail stores nationwide, or on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, and Hyugalife. The GNC Protein Wafer is poised to be the country's next go-to snack for health-conscious millennials, gym-goers, working professionals, and anyone craving something deliciously functional.

Backed by GNC's commitment to innovation and quality, the Protein Wafer is redefining how India eats, trains, and indulges—proving that a snack can be both clean and delicious.

About GNC:

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides customers with a wide variety of science-based products and solution services to live well. The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce, and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About Guardian Healthcare Private Limited:

Guardian Healthcare Private Limited, is the master franchisee holder of GNC for India. Guardian Healthcare, with 60+ premium pharmacies across India, serves over 10 million customers. Offering 100% reliable health, wellness, and pharmaceutical products, Guardian Pharmacy prioritizes reliability, customer satisfaction, and trust.

