Go Dharmic Launches Compassion in Action Challenge 2025 to Raise £100,000 for Global Humanitarian Aid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Go Dharmic, a global humanitarian organisation, is working on the Compassion in Action Challenge 2025, a worldwide digital initiative launched on 6th September with the support of Human Kind Cafe. The campaign invites individuals across the globe to stand together as Heroes for Humanity, with the mission of creating a kinder, more compassionate world.

To date, over 250 Heroes have joined the challenge, including bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and spiritual leader HH Lalji Maharaj Vrajendra Prasad Ji Maharajshree. Each Hero has created a personal fundraising page to support Go Dharmic's transformative humanitarian projects, which include feeding the hungry, building libraries, delivering disaster relief, and planting mangrove trees.

I'm supporting Go Dharmic's Compassion in Action Challenge, a 48-hour mission to raise £100,000. Your support will help feed the hungry, build libraries for children, plant mangroves, and provide urgent relief in Punjab - Vivek Oberoi shared this on his Instagram story join us and be a Hero for Humanity!

The campaign has already raised more than £60,000, placing it over halfway toward its ambitious £100,000 goal. With collective effort and generosity, organizers are confident that the target will be achieved.

"This challenge is more than just a fundraiser it's a call to apply the dharma to to our world," said Hanuman Dass, Founder of Go Dharmic. "When individuals unite in seva, their compassion becomes a force for global good."

No matter where participants are in the world, they can become Heroes, with donations accepted in any currency and proceeds go to support Go Dharmic's Humanitarian efforts in India and across the world. Currently relief efforts are ongoing in Punjab and North India where over 1 million people have been displaced.

The funds raised through this challenge will be directed towards urgent relief efforts in Punjab, where our teams are already on the ground providing essential support. In addition, the donations will strengthen Go Dharmic's wider humanitarian work, including the distribution of food to vulnerable families, educational initiatives for children, and other vital community projects. Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to alleviating suffering and building a more compassionate world.

How to Join the Challenge:

Participants can sign up by creating a Hero fundraiser page and sharing their story at https://www.charityextra.com/godharmic/signup. Go Dharmic provides ready-to-use social media templates, emails, and graphics, enabling participants to activate their networks by sharing their pages with family, friends, and colleagues. Donations and progress can be tracked live through the campaign's impact tracker.

Every Hero, donation, and story shared moves the world closer to Go Dharmic's guiding principle: Love All. Feed All. Serve All. By participating in the Compassion in Action Challenge, supporters help protect the planet, uplift vulnerable communities, and spread compassion where it is needed most. Together, they can create meaningful, lasting change.

About Go Dharmic:

Go Dharmic is a global charity organisation committed to fostering compassion, service, and humanity in every action. Its mission is to empower individuals to become catalysts for positive change while uplifting vulnerable communities and protecting the planet. Go Dharmic provides nutritious meals to families facing food insecurity, opens doors to education by building libraries and supporting learning programs, and delivers emergency aid during disasters, including food, water, shelter, and medical assistance. Through its work, Go Dharmic transforms compassion into action, inspiring people worldwide to love all, feed all, and serve all.

