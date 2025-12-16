Go Dharmic's Salt Ride 2025 - A Historic Ride for Climate Action and Compassionate Service

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 16: Go Dharmic will host Salt Ride 2025, a 440 km cycling challenge from Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's 1930 Salt March. This seven-day journey brings together cyclists, environmental supporters, and humanitarian advocates in a powerful effort to advance climate action and sustainable development across India.

Salt Ride is deeply connected to Go Dharmic's mission of promoting compassion in action through environmental protection, hunger alleviation, and disaster relief. With thousands of mangrove trees already planted in the Sundarbans through the Dharma Forest initiative, and a goal of planting 2 million trees by 2026, the Salt Ride stands as a living expression of the organisation's commitment to nurturing both people and planet.

Over its 7 days, Salt Ride 2025 will take 10 cyclists across Gujarat's historic and culturally rich landscapes, culminating at Dandi; the very site where Gandhiji demonstrated the power of peaceful resistance. This resonance with the core values of Go Dharmic is unmistakable: truth, service, and unity. As participants retrace this iconic route, they embody the belief that meaningful change can be sparked through collective effort and compassionate action.

Salt Ride also unites people across backgrounds, faiths, and regions to serve humanity and protect the Earth. The ride is not merely an athletic challenge; it is an expression of global solidarity for climate justice, sustainability, and resilience.

Hanuman Dass, Founder of Go Dharmic, emphasised the deep significance of the event:

"Salt Ride is a reminder that every individual has the power to make a difference. By following the path Gandhiji walked, we honour his principles of non-violence and truth while taking tangible steps toward healing our planet. This journey brings together family and supporters worldwide in a shared commitment to serve with love, protect our environment, and uplift communities who need us most."

Salt Ride 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience a blend of adventure, purpose, and historical reflection. As riders pedal from Sabarmati to Dandi, they carry forward a legacy of service and help advance Go Dharmic's ongoing work in environmental restoration and humanitarian outreach.

About Go Dharmic:

Go Dharmic is a global charity organisation committed to fostering compassion, service, and humanity in every action. Its mission is to empower individuals to become catalysts for positive change while uplifting vulnerable communities and protecting the planet. Go Dharmic provides nutritious meals to families facing food insecurity, opens doors to education by building libraries and supporting learning programs, and delivers emergency aid during disasters, including food, water, shelter, and medical assistance. Through its work, Go Dharmic transforms compassion into action, inspiring people worldwide to love all, feed all, and serve all.

