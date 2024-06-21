Goa Carbon Limited Introduces "gcarb+" to Revolutionize the Recarb Business

NewsVoir

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 21: Goa Carbon Ltd., one of the oldest and leading manufacturers of calcined petroleum coke (CPC), proudly announces the launch of its first branded product, "gcarb+" aimed at revolutionizing the recarburiser & carbon additive markets.

With manufacturing units strategically located across India, Goa Carbon Limited serves largely to the Aluminium, Steel, and Foundry sectors. Continuing its legacy of excellence, the new brand "gcarb+" highlights the company's commitment to quality, sustainability and industry leadership with an intent to provide 'Total Carbon Solutions'.

"gcarb+" stands out for its superior quality and is derived from the finest raw materials sourced globally. The product comes with guaranteed specifications, including low sulphur content, significantly reducing harmful emissions and supporting environmental sustainability. "gcarb+" is a high-performance carbon raiser/additive, meeting the specific requirements of the primary and secondary steel manufacturers and foundry industries.

The brand launch event was attended by Shrinivas V. Dempo, President - Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Chairman of Dempo Group of Companies, Anupam Misra, Executive Director of Goa Carbon Limited along with other senior officials of Dempo group and all the three units. The unveiling of the "gcarb+" logo and brand was a significant moment, symbolizing the company's forward-looking vision and commitment to innovation.

Shrinivas V. Dempo congratulated the entire Goa Carbon team for launching their first branded offering and applauded the initiative to offer differentiated and superior solution for the 'Recarb' industry. He highlighted the core values of Dempo group i.e. Integrity, Fairness, Solicitude, Teamwork, Innovation and Social Responsibility and was happy to learn that the brand's philosophy is aligned with our core values.

Anupam Misra highlighted that the introduction of "gcarb+" marks a significant milestone in Goa Carbon Limited's illustrious journey. "Goa carbon has been one of the most trusted names in the recarb industry and it was incumbent upon us to bring in creative and innovative solutions for the recarb industry. We would also like to start offering need-based value added services apart from supplying only CPC. This is in line with our vision to be the total carbon solution provider to the industry. The new brand is set to redefine industry standards, offering a blend of quality, performance, and value added services that strengthens Goa Carbon Limited's market leadership."

Goa Carbon Limited, established in 1967, manufactures Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) and operates plants in Goa, Bilaspur, and Paradeep with a combined annual capacity of 308,000 MT. Serving industries like aluminum smelting, graphite electrodes, and titanium dioxide manufacturing, the company is known for its expertise in green coke blending. Listed on BSE and NSE, Goa Carbon's facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified, featuring advanced dust extraction systems and well-equipped laboratories, with strategic port-based locations enhancing export capabilities.

For more information about gcarb+ and Goa Carbon Limited, please visit our website www.goacarbon.com or contact our customer service team at info@goacarbon.com.

