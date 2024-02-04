Goa cuts red tape to enable unhindered inflow of eco-friendly industries

Panaji, Feb 4 With claims to have cut the red tape for free inflow of eco-friendly industries, Goa government has appealed to investors to invest in Goa and grow along with the state.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai -- in his address during the Budget Session of the Goa Legislative Assembly -- said that the state government has cut the red tape for free inflow of eco-friendly industries through the Goa Startup Policy, Agri Export Policy, and Information Technology Investment Policy.

“The government has decided to simplify the processes for investors with single-window clearance for land allotment and construction of industries. Commercial plots will be made available to industries through a simplified auction route which will enhance revenue and job opportunities,” the Governor said.

He said that during the current financial year at least 10,857 Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) filed online Udyam Registration with employment potential for 43,009 persons upto November 2023.

“Goa Investment Promotion Board (Goa IPB) has granted approval to 12 new industrial units and 9 expansion proposals of the existing manufacturing units during 2023-24 (upto November 2023),” the Governor said.

He said that the total investment expected from these activities is Rs 698.53 crore with proposed employment potential of Five Thousand Five Hundred Sixty Eight (5,568) persons.

“Goa-IPB has diligently worked with 40 plus State Departments to implement 300 plus reform points as mandated by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Central government,” he said.

The Governor said that under MSME Samadhan - Delayed Payment Monitoring System to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), 58 applications have been reported in the current financial year upto November 2023 with an amount of Rs.746.63 lakh of which 22 applications have been disposed of amounting to Rs.105.15 lakh.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also appealed to investors to invest in Goa and grow along with the state.

“Goa will transform the state, not just as a tourist paradise but as an example of economic growth and opportunities. Heart of this transformation lies in the ease of doing business,” Sawant said.

He said that Goa has taken bold reforms to unlock our immense potential by cutting through red tape, streamlined the process and created fertile ground for dreams of the people to take route.

“We are building the future, world class highways, port, airport and digital connectivity for growth of business. But our commitment doesn’t stop there, we believe in collaboration not competition,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the government is fostering a vibrant ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship and is also partnering with leading academic institutions for skilled work force and innovative ideas.

He appealed to investors to invest in Goa and grow with the state. “Your success will be our success and your journey will be our journey. We are partners in progress committed to your every step. This is the right time to invest. Hence come and invest here,” he appealed.

As opposition in the state have demanded that 80 percent of jobs should be reserved for locals in the industries, Minister for Industries Mauvin Godinho has said that the practice of employing manpower from outside the State has to be minimised so that locals get more employment opportunities.

Godinho stressed upon the upskilling of Goan youths for the jobs in the industrial sector. “The practice of employing manpower from outside the state has to be minimised so that locals get more employment opportunities,” he said.

