Goa launches ‘Exit Support Scheme’ for sick industrial units

Panaji, June 25 To bring around 423 sick industrial units into functional mode, the Goa government on Tuesday launched the Exit Support Scheme for the current lease owners.

After launching the scheme, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that around 12.75 lakh sq mt of land has remained unutilised due to sick industries.

He also said that with this initiative, interested entrepreneurs can get plots for their units while the job seekers will get employment.

“Many seek industrial plots under the Industrial Development Corporation. Once the current leaseholders wish to exit, they can enter and create employment,” Sawant said.

“As per our survey, there are around 423 sick units. There was no exit support policy before, but now they can take the benefits with its launch,” Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that the government encourages environment-friendly units as he appealed to the investors to set up their units in the coastal state.

“With this initiative, new businesses will come, and the nonfunctional units will become functional again. We have streamlined the process of transfer. I appeal to the new entrepreneurs to set up their business in Goa,” Sawant said.

There are 24 Industrial estates in Goa wherein the IDC provides plots to the interested parties on lease.

