Goa Monsoon Feast - Select Taj and Vivanta's Finest Dining Destinations in Goa Come Together for a Limited Time Culinary Showcase

New Delhi [India], July 4: This July, the rains don't just bring romance to Goa they bring varied flavours, warmth and they bring an invitation unlike any other. Celebrate the Goa Monsoon Feast with seasonal delicacies, comforting curries, and soul-warming flavours all served with a side of magical rains. Only at the select specialty restaurants of Taj and Vivanta in Goa, where timeless elegance meets once-in-a-season indulgence.

For the very first time, seven of Goa's iconic speciality restaurants across Taj and Vivanta unite to offer an exclusive, prix fixe monsoon menu experience curated with care, designed for the season, and priced to welcome all. This is a celebration of taste without compromise. Whether it's a long, lingering lunch with a view of the rain-soaked Arabian Sea or an intimate dinner tucked into a colonial courtyard this initiative offers you the chance to explore some of the most loved dining experiences at a value never seen before.

Each participating restaurant will offer 2, 3, and 4 course menus, each a complete journey in itself. No a la carte confusion, no add-ons just finely balanced and thoughtfully plated indulgence.

Participating Restaurants

- Tamari, Vivanta Goa, Panaji - East Asian excellence in an urban chic setting

- Alfama, Taj Cidade de Goa - Dona Paula - Intimate, Portuguese-Goan slow food haven

- C2C & DPB, Taj Cidade de Goa - Seaside elegance with a bold coastal soul

- Banyan Tree, Taj Holiday Village, Candolim - Thai mastery beneath a 300-year-old tree

- Paper Moon, Taj Fort Aguada, Sinquerim - Honest Italian Cuisine

- Miguel Arcanjo, Taj Exotica, Benaulim - Paying ode to Goan heritage

From 1st to 31st July 2025, this month-long celebration lays the foundation for what could become Goa's most awaited annual food festival and this is your chance to be part of its debut.

Mr. Ranjit Phillipose, Senior Vice President - IHCL Goa, shares his vision behind this first-of-its-kind initiative: "Across Goa hotels, we have always believed that luxury should feel personal, inclusive and rooted in the spirit of the place. This monsoon, we are delighted to invite our guests to experience our signature restaurants like never before with menus designed for the season, served with warmth, and offered at exceptional value. It's a celebration of Goa monsoons, its cuisine and IHCL's legendary hospitality"

Expect exclusive menus, limited seatings, and surprise inclusions across venues. Reservations are highly recommended. Because Moments Like These Don't Come Twice.

The clink of glasses as raindrops tap the windows. A warm Thai curry served as waves crash below. The Whispers of Dona Paula - our rooftop bar's signature cocktail. This is affordable indulgence at its finest, with a commitment to offer culinary spaces more accessible without ever compromising on craft. So whether you're a Goa local, a weekend wanderer, or simply someone who believes every season deserves its own story let this be your monsoon memory.

This July, discover how Goa dines in the rain. Book your table. Bring your appetite. Leave with a story.

