Goa’s Exclusive Pet Groomer, Piyali Chatterjee, Reshapes the Pet Care Domain

New Delhi (India), January 25: In the heartwarming narrative of Piyali Chatterjee’s journey, the founder of GlamPetz emerges as the unsung hero of countless pets and their owners in Goa. With her certification as a pet groomer and her commitment to redefining pet care, Piyali has turned her passion into a thriving business, dismantling societal belief systems and revolutionising the pet care scene in the state.



Over a decade ago, Piyali’s path took an unexpected turn when she encountered a distressed German Shepherd during a vacation in Goa. Deeply moved by the dog’s sad state, she spotted a significant gap in the prevailing animal health care system – the absence of a professional pet grooming centre in the region. This revelation fueled her decision to leave her HR job at a corporate organisation and establish a pet sanctuary in Goa.

However, throughout her journey, the brand owner confronted numerous hurdles. She braved the social ridicule head-on and purposefully moved towards her dream. When her savings were all tested, she spent two nights at the beach. After that she took financial help from her friends and rented a house. Within the next ten years, this pet lover not only steered her business to success, but also bought a three-storey house and owned two cars.

In just three months, Piyali opened her pet salon, offering services that surpassed conventional grooming norms. She recognised the urgent need for specialised care and thus introduced treatments for fungal infections, breaking the cycle of temporary relief from medicines.

Today, in Porvorim, Piyali tends to an average of 10-12 dogs daily, and her salon remains open seven days a week.

The impact of GlamPetz was profound. Pet owners transitioned from neglectful practices like garage confinement to scheduling regular grooming appointments. Piyali’s approach not only saved pets from euthanised deaths but also brought joy to their lives, aligning her fundamental goals with the happiness of every furry client.

Piyali's contribution was not limited to pet welfare. Her mission expanded to empowering women through franchise opportunities. She encourages frustrated women to break free from traditional jobs and delve into the fulfilling realm of pet care entrepreneurship. Her story exemplifies the belief that pursuing passion yields financial rewards and inner peace.

Lastly, Piyali Chatterjee, the founder of GlamPetz offers career suggestions to the younger generations. Pet grooming can be a lucrative career opportunity for pet lovers where they can also earn handsomely. For instance, as a HR professional, she used to earn ₹20000 per month. After setting up her first pet salon in Goa, she soon began earning ₹60000 per month during the initial years. After three years, her monthly income rose to 3 lakhs. Over time, she accounted for a turnover of 30 lakhs every year.

In acknowledgement of her outstanding contributions, Piyali has received numerous accolades, including the World Record for grooming over 50 breeds of dogs in Goa. The World Human Rights Protection Commission honoured her with a doctorate (honoris causa) in Pet Health Grooming. Additionally, GlamPetz has been recognised as the Best Pet Salon in Goa and has received the International India Pet Industry Award, showcasing Piyali’s commitment to excellence in pet care.

GlamPetz is synonymous with Piyali Chatterjee’s steadfast dedication, providing a haven where pets are groomed and truly pampered. It’s a story of love and the power of following one’s heart's desire.

