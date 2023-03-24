Goa's leading property consultant, Property Hub onboards the mandate for Vilmaris Sunridge; brings new series of premium real estate sales to Saligao

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/SRV): Leading Property Consultant in Goa, Property Hub, has recently onboarded the mandate for Vilmaris Sunridge, a series of sprawling residential projects nestled in the picturesque Parra-Saligao region of Goa. The anticipated success of the mandate is preceded by the success of other recent undertakings by Property Hub, which has had a successful run in selling a 150-apartment-project in Porvorim, and a 200-plot scheme in Goa and Dodamarg, among many other projects.

With the scenic beauty of the area and the world-class amenities offered in the development projects by Vilmaris Homes as well as the superlative real estate knowledge of Property Hub, the collaboration is set to generate much traction among the real estate investors, adding yet another milestone to the company's list of achievements. Attesting to Property Hub's first-rate services, stand the mandates of some of the most notable projects delivered by the real estate consultant in the last 3 years, namely Pinto Ville where 150 apartments were sold, Susheela Nagar which clocked the sale of 100 plots, and La Fresco with the track record of selling 30 apartments sold for each project. Further, exemplifying the company's excellence these mandates were delivered on time, setting a gold standard in the industry.

About the onboarding of the latest mandate, Vishal Bhamare, the Managing Partner of Property Hub, said "Much like in all our mandate undertakings, we will go the extra mile with Vilmaris Homes to ensure that our client and the buyers receive the best possible deal in the market. Our efforts are focused not just on cutting the best deal for the developers but also provide the optimum value for money for the buyers as well, which furthers the customer satisfaction of the realtors. With this 360-degree approach, we have set the goal of delivering phenomenal success for the Vilmaris Project."

For the last 12 years, Property Hub has striven to aid investors to undergo transparent property transactions, smoothening out the usual bumps consumers face in the process. The company specialises in conducting fast-tracked, lucrative real estate sales across property classes, ranging from plots and residential properties to hotels. An insightful hub of domain knowledge, the orgsation which began from a humble 100 sq. ft. office in St. Inez - Goa, now boasts a stellar track record of over 400 happy customers with a slew of glowing (100+) Google 4.5 stars reviews. Moreover, it is worth noting that over years by exhibiting efficient mandate services, the company has recorded steady growth.

What contributes to the long-standing success of the company is its unique knowledge of the Goa real estate market which offers heavy ROI-driven options with scope for rent-back facility given the robust round-the-year tourism and migration to Goa as well as other features such as high-quality infrastructure (roads and other public amenities), access to premium healthcare facilities and smooth connectivity to major cities such as Mumbai & Delhi. Moreover, for the city folks, the lush greenery of Goa makes it an attractive investment destination for holiday homes, bought with the intention to get away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis.

Property Hub, with the aim to reach a broad class of projects and investors, also has developed Luxofy, a wing of the venture, dedicated to luxury projects. Luxofy has a robust presence across Goa and Himachal Pradesh while also gearing to cement its presence in the Himalayan region, with 16 luxurious villa projects. In addition to expanding its portfolio of luxury projects, Property Hub aims to become a national leader by offering builders and developers, offering its top-notch services in the second home or holiday home segment.

Further, it is worth noting that soon Property Hub under the new wing Luxofy will be the guiding force behind the mandated 4 luxury villa projects as well plotting projects of more than 100 plots near the Manohar International Airport in Mopa. These projects will present a unique opportunity for investors to be part of the development process initiated since the launch of the airport and witness the value of their assets appreciate as the development of the area progresses.

To put it succinctly, the Goa-based venture, owing to its significant domain experience, committed employees and keen understanding of the market is poised to expand its capacity by not exploring new vistas but also by amping up its reach in the existing area of expertise.

