God Gift x Rishabh Pant – a new relationship with God and a twist in the tale of Hey Bhagwan!

New Delhi, September 9: Delhi-based Tirupati Industries is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Premium Dhoop, Incense sticks, Incense Cones, Dry Dhoop Sticks, Hawan Samagri, Kapoor & allied products. It markets a wide range of consumer-centric products under its well-known Trade name – ‘God Gift’, which are known for their premium quality and yet affordable, economical prices.

At present, these products are available in 15 states across India with the help of a well-knit, ever-growing network of 3000+ distributors, 10 Depots and 70 + Sales executives, which makes the product available at over 1,00,000 retail counters.

In order to expand its footprint and bridge a lasting connect with consumers, God Gift planned a campaign with a vision in mind to overcome the several years of generic, monotonous advertising by the industry.

Kakkoii, the research partner, while surveying & meeting various people across India, found that “Worshiping god from a distance, as a humble devotee is a thing of the past and that people found their relationship with god a more close & personal one, each with their own unique connection, just like that of friends”. This exciting, refreshing insight paved the way for some of the most creative scripts one could imagine!

This resulted in 2 quirky adverts featuring Indian Cricket Star – Rishabh Pant and veteran actor Sharat Saxena which perfectly showcase a unique relationship between a devotee and god, which is so personal yet full of sensitivity and respect towards the almighty.

To top it all, this campaign has given a subtle twist to “Hey Bhagwan”, which is usually spoken when one is in dismay. The new meaning given to this household phrase has left the viewers enthused and in sweet chuckles!

God se jodo ek naya rishta, dosti ka..Say, Hey Bhagwan!

