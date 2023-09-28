Godrej aer creates a fragrant walkway tunnel at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal in Mumbai and leverage technology to enhance devotees experience

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28: This Ganesh Chaturthi, Godrej aer, India's leading home, bathroom, and car fragrance brand, is redefining devotion at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. With a commitment to deliver an unforgettable experience, Godrej aer unveiled an extraordinary multi-sensory journey that will immerse devotees in the divine presence of Lord Ganesha. This is to celebrate the 90th grand anniversary of Mumbai's most famous Ganpati - Lalbaugcha Raja.

As per estimates, Lalbaugcha Raja witnesses close to 1.5 crore devotees, making it one of the most crowded and most visited pandals in the city. To ensure each devotee gets memorable and elongated darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja, Godrej aer along with Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal (Mumbai) has made an immersive fragrant experience. As devotees move towards the main darshan area, they will pass through a sensory wonderland. A well-crafted tunnel, adorned with flowers on either side, houses aer diffusers, releasing the enchanting scent of roses. As devotees spend hours waiting in que to meet their beloved bappa, the brand gave them relief from all the sweaty smells and transporting them to a divine experience.

Godrej aer also leveraged augmented reality (AR) based photo stations that allows devotees to click an image in which the Lalbaugcha Raja appears magically in the backdrop. QR codes installed across the pandal area, when scanned, directs people to a platform created by Godrej aer - https://godrejaer.vbooth.me/booth/kGZRgxGJ.

Devotees simply need to take their image, add customized AR filter made by Godrej aer to the image, adjust the frame and will easily get an exclusive picture with Lalbaugcha Raja. This promises an unparalleled 'mukh' and 'charan darshan' experience that transcends time and space.

Speaking about the brand experiences during festivals, Shivam Singal, Category Head – Air Care & Hygiene, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, "Festivals are high-usage occasion for categories like air fresheners. While we engage consumers through traditional marketing channels indoors during festivals, in line with our mission to build this category we wanted to create an immersive experience for them when they indulge in festivities outdoors. The introduction of AR powered photo stations and a floral tunnel will connect with our devotees in a fresh and exciting manner. Through this initiative, Godrej aer intends to revolutionize the way our brand engages with consumers, hoping that visitors will relish these experiences and leave with cherished memories."

Last year, Godrej aer embarked on a strategic partnership with Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to establish dedicated fragrance zones featuring aer matic devices. This collaboration was designed to provide devotees with a gratifying sensory experience while awaiting their turn, thereby strengthening the brand's affinity with freshness in the lives of Indians.

ABOUT GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the over 125-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity, and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.2 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. We rank among the largest Household Insecticide and Hair Care players in emerging markets. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the Hair Care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health, and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

www.godrejcp.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234169/Godrej_aer_Lalbaugcha_Raja.jpg

