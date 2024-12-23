Godrej Agrovet Reiterates its Commitment to Handhold Indian Farmers on Kisan Diwas

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Godrej Agrovet Limited, one of India's leading diversified agri-business company, has unveiled a brand film leading to Kisan Diwas 2024. Titled #SeedsofGoodness, the film reiterates company's commitment of handholding and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our country's farmers amidst continuously evolving climatic and, hence, farming conditions.

#SeedsofGoodness highlights impact of weather on Indian farmers and how company is addressing it

Conceptualized and executed by Godrej Industries Group's Corporate Brand and Communications team along with Creativeland Asia, #SeedsOfGoodness showcases different on-field initiatives being undertaken by Godrej Agrovet to uplift farming families.

Speaking about the film, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet Ltd., said, "Today, rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns, including seasonal and prolonged rains, directly impact yield and income of Indian farmers - the ones who feed our nation. Advances in science and technology now enable us to predict and refine farming practices, and at Godrej Agrovet, we remain steadfast partners to our farmers through continuous innovation. By providing them holistic support and solutions, we aim to help them overcome these challenges. This Kisan Diwas, on behalf of our entire company, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our farmers and reaffirm our commitment to their upliftment."

Burjis Godrej, Executive Director, underscored the company's core mission of empowering farmers with sustainable solutions, positioning it at the heart of Godrej Agrovet's vision. Rajavelu K. N., CEO - Crop Protection Business, outlined the company's focus on introducing innovative measures to address the growing challenges posed by pests and weeds. Capt. A.Y. Rajendra, CEO - Animal Feed & Godrej Maxximilk, emphasized the critical role of high-quality animal feed in improving livestock health and farmer income. He also highlighted the importance of genetic advancements to boost milk production without compromising animal welfare. Bhupendra Suri, CEO - Godrej Jersey, elaborated on initiatives aimed at enhancing milk output, while Abhay Parnekar, CEO - Godrej Foods, stressed the necessity of robust infrastructure to optimize poultry productivity. Sougata Niyogi, CEO - Oil Palm Business, highlighted the significance of soil testing and drip irrigation systems for achieving sustainable and successful oil palm cultivation. Dhrubajyoti Banerjee, CEO - Aqua Feeds, detailed the measures being implemented to support aquaculture farmers, particularly during harsh winter conditions.

Anu Joseph, Co-Founder and Creative Vice-Chairman of Creativeland Asia, shared, "This film is a tribute to the resilience of Indian farmers and Godrej Agrovet's commitment to helping them battle the challenges of climate change. It highlights the partnership between Godrej Agrovet and the Kisan in sowing the #SeedsOfGoodness for a sustainable and secure future. The idea was to bring the perspective of Godrej Agrovet's leaders to life."

The Godrej Industries Group continues to leverage synergies across the group to uplift the farming families. Since 1991, Godrej Agrovet's team has been at the forefront of innovation and handhold farmers who feed our nation.

About Godrej Agrovet Ltd:

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, Research & Development focused food and agri-business conglomerate, dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. GAVL holds leading market positions in the different businesses it operates - Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy, Poultry and Processed Foods. GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tons annually of high-quality animal feed. Our teams have worked closely with Indian farmers to develop large Oil Palm Plantations, which is helping in bridging the demand and supply gap of edible oil in India. In the crop protection segment, the Company has strong presence in the B2B segment through its subsidiary Astec Lifesciences and through its extensive distribution, network pan-India delivers innovative agrochemical offerings catering to the entire crop life cycles. In Dairy, Poultry, and Processed Foods, the company operates through its subsidiaries Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Apart from this, GAVL also has a joint venture with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.

