Godrej & Boyce partners with Pando to unify fulfillment, optimize logistics operations and reduce their carbon footprint

, the flagship company of the Godrej Group has partnered with , the market leader in supply chain technology to digitally transform their logistics and fulfillment operations to contribute to their sustainability goals. In continuation with their sustainability initiatives, Godrej & Boyce is embarking on a drive to reduce carbon footprint across fulfillment operations by optimizing their logistics, vehicle utilization, and emissions, and decisively moving towards a paperless supply chain. They are doing this by harnessing the AI and ML-powered optimization intelligence of Pando's Fulfillment Cloud platform. Godrej & Boyce is reinforcing their digital transformation using Pando's Fulfillment Cloud to

- Reduce fuel cost per ton in dispatched shipments across their supply chain network by rightsizing trucks with optimal material selection, (based on density, stacking rules, and other constraints)

- Get 100 per cent visibility and real-time tracking of their shipments with milestone updates

- Digitize their freight procurement and payment process with billing automation, invoice audit and reconciliation

- Harmonize interactions and engagement with all internal and external network partners across their value chain in a unified platform for seamless collaboration and improved efficiency

- Move towards a paperless supply chain

"At Godrej & Boyce, we believe in making strategic investments in technologies to become an insights-driven digital-first organization. As we are focusing on creating sustainable value, we have also embarked on a digital transformation journey for a self-reliant supply chain. We are looking to leverage Pando's powerful platform to digitalize, optimize, and scale operations. With Pando, we look forward to an end-to-end supply chain visibility & freight optimization helping us to go paperless, reduce carbon footprint, and empower our teams to excel."

- Poorav Sheth, Chief Digital Officer, Godrej & Boyce

"Godrej & Boyce's vision and clarity of purpose in building a self-reliant and sustainable business is truly remarkable. Pando is excited to partner with Godrej & Boyce to reap sustainable value as they embark on their digital transformation journey. This partnership is a testament and a reassurance in our mission to make products more accessible, affordable, and sustainable."

- Parvesh Ghai, CRO - APAC, PandoCorp

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor