Godrej Capital Expands Its LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Agenda with 'Qnity'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30: Reinforcing its commitment to equity and inclusion, Godrej Capital, the financial arm of Godrej Industries Group has launched Qnity, an Employee Resource Group (ERG) for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies.

This marks a key milestone in the company's DEI journey, building on the foundation of Pride Capital, an initiative focused on expanding queer representation. Qnity aims to offer a safe, supportive space that strengthens allyship and drives continued engagement through programming, dialogue, and leadership involvement.

Over the past year, the company screened over 500 LGBTQIA+ profiles through targeted community outreach and strategic partnerships. This led to a fivefold increase in the onboarding of LGBTQIA+ professionals during this year's Pride Month, reflecting the company's growing commitment to representation and belonging in the financial services industry.

Godrej Capital has backed this cultural intent with action. Its inclusive policies include all-gender restrooms across office locations, gender affirmative care policy, flexible leave for diverse life journeys, and loan products tailored for same-gender partners, a first among several NBFCs. These measures reflect the company's belief that inclusion must extend beyond the workplace and into the lives of the communities it serves.

Additionally, Pride Path, an award-winning hiring initiative, was designed to set new benchmarks for inclusion in the industry. Focused on expanding opportunities within the Collections function, it opened doors for LGBT+ individuals and cis women, acknowledging the strength of diverse talent and perspectives. The initiative reflects the organisation's commitment to fostering a workplace where everyone has the opportunity to grow and thrive.

Celebrating Pride Month 2025, the company launched a series of purpose-driven initiatives to build awareness and encourage allyship. In partnership with the Aravani Art Project, a trans-led collective, a mural titled "Building Financial Inclusion Together" was co-created at the upcoming Kanjurmarg office. Developed with participation from queer artists and senior leaders, the mural is a vibrant symbol of unity, identity, and visible allyship. The company also brought queer narratives to its customer-facing teams through Nukkad Natak performances across branches, creating space for dialogue and empathy. Internally, a sensitization campaign titled Inclusion 101 was rolled out to promote inclusive language, understanding of microaggressions, and everyday allyship reflecting the company's intent to move beyond symbolic gestures and build lasting change.

Bhavya Misra, Chief Human Resources Officer, Godrej Capital, said, "Inclusion is meaningful only when it's part of how people experience the workplace every day. The launch of Pride Capital brings that to life by creating space for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies to connect, feel seen, and shape a culture rooted in belonging. It is an attempt to create a space where identities are respected, voices are heard, and support is backed by action."

Qnity will continue to drive year-round engagement through mentorship circles, learning forums, partnerships, and more. As Pride Month 2025 concludes, the ERG sets the stage for deeper inclusion, one that is rooted in representation, respect, and recognition for all identities.

About Godrej Capital

Godrej Capital is the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries and is the holding company for Godrej Housing Finance & Godrej Finance. Godrej Housing Finance Limited extends housing loans, and the Affordable Housing vertical is housed with GHFL. With a digital-first approach and a keen focus on customer-centric product innovation, Godrej Capital offers home loans, Loans against Property, and business loans. It is positioned to diversify into other customer segments and products. The company is focused on building a long-term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, anchored on the Godrej Group's 127-year legacy of trust and excellence. Godrej Capital focuses on learning and development across its employee base and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a guiding principle. Its entity, GHF, is Great Place to Work® Certified and was recognised by the Economic Times as the Best Organization for Women in 2022.

Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Vishakhapatnam, Thane, Lucknow, Panipat, Kanpur, Raipur, Kolhapur, Rajamundry, Warangal, Hubli, Cochin, Hosur and Madurai.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721834/Godrej_Capital_Qnity.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797794/5394087/Godrej_Capital_Logo.jpg

