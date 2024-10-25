Godrej Capital Urges Customers to 'Be Festive Ready' with 'Badho Behisaab' Campaign

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25: As India gears up for the festive season, Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group, has launched a new festive campaign 'Badho Behisaab'.

The campaign aims to inspire MSMEs to seize forthcoming growth opportunities. Reminding businesses of their right to thrive and creating awareness about financial readiness to help them scale during this focal time. With the festive rush being the perfect moment to expand, adding money to grow money becomes the next big step for success. Godrej Capital through this campaign aims to support small and medium-sized business owners with flexible business loan and loan against property offerings to help them gear up for the busiest and most profitable time of the year.

The 'Badho Behisaab' concept reflects the limitless nature of the festive season, where the demands of work often lead to a disregard for time and meals. It takes viewers on a journey through the vibrant hustle and bustle of India's festive season, where business owners are gearing up to meet upcoming consumer demand. The concept emphasizes that immense hard work and dedication should result in equally extraordinary growth or 'Behisaab Business'.

The campaign kicks off with a Digital Video Commercial (DVC) conceptualized and developed by creative agency Publicis India. Set against a backdrop of dynamic marketplaces and busy preparations, the DVC follows the story of determined small business owners working day and night, balancing the demands of stock, managing inventory and cash flow, upgrading machinery, and staffing. The narrative cleverly weaves together the boundless opportunities of the festive season with the need for readiness and preparation for business success.

This 360-degree multi-lingual campaign is specifically targeted for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), encompassing social media and digital platforms, including Meta, Google, and LinkedIn, along with transit media such as taxis and more.

This strategic blend of digital, direct marketing, and BTL activations ensures broad visibility and influence, effectively reaching the target audience through a multi-channel approach in nearly 40 markets which include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Alwar, Aurangabad, Hubli, Jalandar, Jodhpur, Kolhapur, Madurai, Mangalore, Mysore, Panipat, Rajkot, Salem, Udaipur, Visakapatnam, Warangal, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Vadodara, Vijayawada.

The DVC will be dubbed in 7 languages including Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu to create awareness amongst its expanding market presence across Tier 2 & 3 cities in India.

Nalin Jain, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Capital said, "The festive season is a critical period for businesses across India. Our 'Badho Behisaab' campaign is designed to help businesses get festive-ready by offering flexible loan solutions. By offering flexible loans and quick approvals, we are committed to empowering businesses to grow without financial barriers ensuring they can fully capitalize on the opportunities coming their way this festive season."

Further to that Oindrila Roy, Managing Director, Publicis India added, "The Badho Behisaab campaign captures the relentless drive and passion of MSME business owners as they gear up for the most crucial time of the year. Leveraging our deep expertise in the BFSI sector and our understanding of Godrej Capital's vision, we've created a film that showcases the hustle of these entrepreneurs, while emphasizing the benefits of securing loans before the festive season. It's a tribute to their entrepreneurial spirit and a reflection of the support Godrej Capital provides to help businesses thrive. We're confident this campaign will enable MSMEs to meet the season's demands and achieve their goals."

The campaign catering to small business owners emphasizes how they can expand without financial barriers during the festive season by leveraging Godrej Capital's flexible loan products Business Loan, Professional Loan, Loan Against Property (LAP), and Udyog LAP (Business Loan Against Property). Key benefits include fast loan processing to ensure businesses are prepared in advance, Flexi Funds an overdraft like facility for flexible withdrawals, and higher eligibility for greater financial opportunities. It further emphasizes Godrej Capital as a trusted partner in providing financial freedom to meet the festive season's demands and achieve exceptional growth.

Video link: https://youtu.be/pw465E7Or_s?si=nyfIKqAj-N9kwSn0

Credits:

Agency: Publicis India

Founding Partners:

CEO: Paritosh Srivastava

Managing Director: Oindrila Roy

Group Chief Strategy Officer: Snehasis Bose

Creative Team: Aman Manan, Shitu Patil, Raj Joshi, Parth Walse Patil, Sagar Desai

Planning Team: Riya Bhaskaran

Account Management: Amrita Chakraborty, Ashupreet Khullar, Eishika Dhar

Production House: Content Factory

Publicis Groupe Films: Jignesh (Jiggy) Maru, Rahebar Sonawalla

Executive Producer: Meesam Raza

Director: Bibartan Ghosh

About Godrej Capital:

Godrej Capital is the financial services arm of the Godrej Industries Group and the holding company for Godrej Housing Finance & Godrej Finance. With a digital-first approach and a keen focus on customer-centric product innovation, Godrej Capital offers loans for housing, such as Home Loans and Plot Loans, and secured and unsecured loans for businesses, such as Loan Against Property, Udyog Loan Against Property, and Business Loans. It is positioned to diversify into other customer segments and products. The company is focused on building a long-term, sustainable retail financial services business in India, anchored on the Godrej Industries Group's 127-year legacy of trust and excellence. Godrej Capital focuses on learning and development across its employee base and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion as a guiding principle. Godrej Capital was recognized as one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces in BFSI for 2023 and as one of India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces for 2023. Additionally, it was named the Best Organization for Women by The Economic Times for both 2022 and 2023, and the Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work® in both 2022 and 2023.

Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Alwar, Aurangabad, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanchipuram, Mangalore, Salem, Ludhiana, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Rajkot, Udaipur, Vapi, Vijayawada, Rangareddy, Vishakhapatnam, Thane, Lucknow, Panipat, Kanpur, Raipur, Kolhapur, Rajamundry, Warangal, Hubli, Cochin, Hosur and Madurai.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797794/3438832/Godrej_Capital_Logo.jpg

