Godrej Enterprises Group Launches Refreshed Brand Identity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3: The Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG), a leading diversified engineering and design-led conglomerate, unveiled a refreshed brand identity aimed at unlocking new worlds for customers and other stakeholders.

The new visual identity honours GEG's rich legacy while embodying its commitment to actively participate in the building of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 through design led innovation, enhancing consumer experience and shaping preferences for sustainable choices.

"The key to our sustained growth has been our ability to always remain relevant to India's development needs and the brand refresh reflects our quest to continually reinvent ourselves. Our aspiration is to unlock greater value for customers by delivering solutions and experiences that positively impact lives. And while our core remains rooted in high quality and complex engineering, our brand must remain dynamic and meet the aspirations of our customers," said Jamshyd Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Enterprises Group.

The brand refresh will create a cohesive and inherently ownable identity for the businesses in the Godrej Enterprises Group fold. The refreshed brand identity introduces a striking purple colour while retaining the cursive logo, reminiscent of the founder Pirojsha Godrej's signature, which speaks to the brand's commitment to quality and trust. The colour purple brings in a strong sense of dynamism and confidence and symbolises GEG's ambition to lead with sustainable, design led innovation and engineering excellence. The shift from three colours to a single colour allows for greater consistency and synergy across its businesses.

"The new brand identity is more than just a change of colour, it embodies dynamism and blends authenticity with our ambition to redefine consumer experiences by leveraging design led innovation and service differentiation. It also reflects a shift in GEG's 'Consumer First' businesses to include a more premium offering that reflects changing customer aspirations and in our 'Nation First' businesses to provide more cutting-edge engineering solutions which showcases India's prowess on a global scale," said Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director, Godrej Enterprises Group.

The new brand film starts with a call out to the first product of the Group - the iconic springless lock. The campaign celebrates the spirit of curiosity, creative problem solving, and a never-say-die attitude best demonstrated by children who question everything and are always resourceful enough to find a solution. Over the last 127 years, GEG has consistently reinvented itself to remain relevant to the evolving socio - economic context in India and globally. This commitment to reimagining possibilities and relentlessly pushing boundaries has enabled the brand to "Unlock New Worlds."

