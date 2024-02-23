Godrej Yummiez Launches Ready-to-Cook 'Yummiez Crispy Fried Chicken' for Instant at home Indulgence

Godrej Yummiez, a leading brand of frozen ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL), is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation, Yummiez Crispy Fried Chicken, a ready-to-cook crunchy snack that is convenient to make at home in just five to seven minutes. The brand also unveiled Yummiez Crispy Chicken Bites; bite-sized munchies made from premium boneless chicken. As the leading brand in non-veg frozen ready-to-cook category, Godrej Yummiez continues to redefine the landscape with its offerings and innovations. Crispy Fried Chicken and Crispy Chicken Bites becomes two fresh additions in Yummiez’s non-veg portfolio, having witnessed the launch of chicken sausage sachets, cocktail sausages, and prawns in last one year.



As per a report released by Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying & Fisheries in 2022, India’s chicken meat consumption is around 3 kg per person per year. The organised fried chicken category in India is estimated to be around INR 2000 crore, growing anywhere between 15-20% per annum. However, most consumers choose to enjoy fried chicken outside due to the hassle associated with cooking it at home and the inability to achieve recipe and taste matching restaurant like fried chicken. Identifying this need gap, Godrej Yummiez is offering a ready-to-cook variant bringing restaurant like taste to home along with convenience and ease. The ready-to-cook fried chicken also offers more value to consumers.

Speaking on the launch of new product, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, said, “Factors such as the rising popularity of ready-to-cook and value-added chicken products are driving up chicken consumption. As India’s leading player in ready-to-cook frozen products category, Godrej Yummiez recognizes consumer preference for indulging in fried chicken out of home, steering clear of the kitchen complexities and its preparation at home. Sensing the potential and the absence of hassle-free home options, we proudly introduce a ready-to-cook format of fried chicken that is super crunchy, tasty and can be made within just five to seven minutes.”

He further added “Our unique advantage lies in our vertically integrated operations, where we breed organic-fed chicken on our own farms. The best-in-class practices from Farm-to-Fork ensures that the chicken on offer is high protein, tender and juicier which can then be bought in various shapes and forms. This way we ensure there is complete control on the quality of chicken and consumers get only what we breed on our farms.”

Godrej Tyson Foods, the parent company of Godrej Yummiez, has fully integrated breeding & hatchery operations and owns farms for quality poultry for processing. Yummiez Crispy Fried Chicken and Yummiez Crispy Chicken Bites are made from tender, juicy and best quality chicken sourced directly from these farms. The chicken is 100% organic fed and maintains the highest standards of hygiene. Both the products are preservative-free since it is made using the IQF technology. This process involves unique flash freeze technology that allows freezing each product ensuring high quality standards in taste, texture, and food safety.

Yummiez Crispy Fried Chicken and Yummiez Crispy Chicken Bites need to be fried or air fried, allowing consumers to enjoy delicious fried chicken without the hassle of extensive preparation. Crispy Fried Chicken is available in 425g bucket pack for INR 390 while Crispy Chicken Bites comes in 360g bucket pack for INR 360. Both the products are available across general trade, modern trade, and e-commerce platforms like Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Product details:

https://godrejyummiez.in/product/crispy-fried-chicken

https://godrejyummiez.in/product/crispy-chicken-bites