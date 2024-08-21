Goel Ganga Development is standing strong in the dynamics of the Real Estate Industry

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Goel Ganga Developments is a widely known name for its high standards and prompt delivery. As one of Pune’s top real estate builders, they have elevated the bar for Pune’s real estate market. In its more than four decades as a builder and developer, Goel Ganga Developments has continuously created iconic buildings throughout Pune, earning the utmost confidence from clients and solidifying its position as the city's top real estate developers.

Question 1: What were the key principles and values that guided you in building Goel Ganga Developments' reputation for quality, integrity, and customer focus?

Since the beginning, the organisational values that shaped the business environment included commitment to producing quality goods, professionalism, and a customer-oriented outlook. It was crucial for us to build the reputation and credibility of the organisation and ensure that the customers seeking its services are provided with quality work by competent professionals who, in turn, strongly believe that the success of any business is defined by customer satisfaction in the long run. Pursuing the highest levels of ethical practices, professionalism, and commitment to delivering quality and value beyond customer expectations formed the core of Goel Ganga Developments' call and operations.

Question 2: Do you think the rising cost of home loans may reduce homebuyers' affordability significantly in the coming days?

The post-pandemic market scenario is quite different from the pre-pandemic era. People are now more inclined to buy houses rather than rent one. The pandemic has infused a sense of belongingness, and owning a house is one of them. However, the rising cost of home loans has definitely slowed down the decision-making cycle of homebuyers.

The cost of home loans may affect the market in the short term, but market sentiments are positive for the long term. Moreover, some of the bullish market players have introduced exciting offers and EMI schemes, which definitely gives some relief to homebuyers.

Question 3: What are the biggest challenges and opportunities you see for the real estate industry in India in the coming years?

With the increasing supply catering to the demand in urban areas, a major challenge is the poor infrastructure, which hampers overall mobility across the city. Sustainable construction and housing need to be adopted and embraced as a priority to align with a long-term lifestyle vision. Also, overcoming the legal issues, clarifying the legal procedures, and creating confidence among the buyers would go a long way in shaping the industry’s future.

The developing nation of India is booming with investment funding and economic growth driven by government initiatives like Make in India. One can expand one’s business in various ways and engage in different types of business ventures. The political leadership demonstrates a commitment to the development of infrastructure, smart city concepts, and policies supporting the affordable homes segment, which are opportunities for growth and creativity in the housing sector. Additionally, the use of technology like virtual reality, data analysis & automation helps in changing the way the real estate business is designed, sold, and controlled, giving the top players in the market a stronger position, giving the real estate industry a significant opportunity to cater to this growth and demand.

Question 4: Tell us about the major factors which you keep in mind while doing any projects.

It's a numerous-step process that is followed to create a win-win strategy goal for us at Goel Ganga. Starting with the planned development location, we do our due process in ensuring the social infrastructure and connectivity to the economic zones are in process or already at their prime to give our customer the best ROI on his investment. Regarding product design, we onboard the best consultants to make a sustainable and Vastu-compliant home for our buyers with the best specifications and amenities to cater to their wholesome lifestyle. We adopt sustainable construction practices and keep up with our delivery commitments.

Question 5: How do you balance the need for innovation and growth with the importance of maintaining the core values and principles upon which Goel Ganga Developments was founded?

At Goel Ganga Developments, we understand that innovation and growth are crucial if one has to meet the challenges of customer's dynamic needs. However, we are very decisive about the fact that these undertakings need to be anchored on the fundamental truths of this business. Our approach toward managing change and innovation is to make a shift to develop positive attitudes towards change and new ideas while keeping our core values of quality, integrity, and customer focus intact.

At the same time, we have a culture of innovation that encourages people to think creatively and unconventionally. We also have a strong ethics and compliance program that thoroughly emphasises the principles of corporate and professional integrity, including honouring stated commitments. Thus, the idea is to ensure sustainable growth, maintain leadership, and be one step ahead of the competition by focusing on a reliable and solid business, with which Goel Ganga Developments has become well-versed.

Question 6: Share your company’s future plans with our readers. Where do you see your company in the coming few years?

Our Vision is to be a leading force in shaping the future of real estate development. We envision a world where our projects redefine urban luxurious living, creating harmonious environments that seamlessly blend functionality, top-quality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

Our Mission as a real estate developer is to create exceptional spaces that enhance the quality of life for individuals and communities for decades to come.

