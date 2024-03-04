Goel Ganga Honors Key Partners at Exclusive "Elevating Excellence" Event

ATK

New Delhi [India], March 4: Goel Ganga Developments (GGD) hosted an exclusive event titled, "Elevating Excellence: The Premier Platform for the Chosen Few" on 20th February to recognize selected elite channel partners (CPs) who have been integral to the company's outstanding growth over the last decade. The invite-only event was attended by 40 special GGD Inner Circle CPs who have represented the brand for over 4 years.

The evening saw Anurag Goel & Gunjan Goel our esteemed Directors, Sujeet Pandey (Chief Sales Officer) and Chandrabhan Ranawat (East Zonal Manager) personally congratulate and address the high-performing CPs, highlighting that they represent the backbone of GGD as trusted long-term advisors pivotal to success. Attendees were also presented with exciting new offers and rewards as a token of appreciation for their loyalty.

Attendees engaged in fruitful one-to-one discussions with GGD leadership on future growth plans and partnerships. Exciting new offers were shared exclusively with this group to spur their ongoing contributions. Channeling the company's deep sense of gratitude, customized tokens of appreciation were also conferred upon each Inner Circle member by the directors themselves.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Goel said, "Our Channel Partners are the pillars fuelling GGD's success. This event was our way of expressing our gratitude to these invaluable partners who continue standing steadfastly by our side, creating new milestones daily through their excellent work. We will continue to nurture such relationships that form the bedrock of our progress."

Events like these further strengthen the company's ties with CPs that boost productivity and growth for all stakeholders.

Highlighting the importance of those felicitated, Gunjan Goel said, "GGD's commitment to honoring symbiotic business relationships remains uncompromising. Cementing bonds through thoughtful conversations and networking. This exclusive event was our way of expressing gratitude towards our CP's for how they have elevated GGD to new heights with their hard work over the years."

As GGD continues its remarkable journey at the forefront of Pune's real estate landscape, the Inner Circle partnership program aims to nurture even more fruitful collaborations with an expanding cohort of loyal advisors across markets.

