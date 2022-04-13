Goenka Global Education launches the Finland International School in Pune, Maharashtra

Goenka Global Education, with more than 15 years of experience in education, launches the Finland International School (FIS) in Pune, Maharashtra on April 9, 2022. The event primarily focused on the introduction of the Finnish curriculum in India, the importance of pedagogy and personalized learning for the growth and development of students.

The Principal of Finland International School Pune, Minna Repo addressed the audience with her presentation on the educational reforms brought about by Finnish education and encouraged the students and parents to focus on the holistic development of the students. The event was attended by some well-known personalities of Pune along with Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan. Many students and parents attended the event as well, wherein they received some new insights on the institute and the curriculum offered. Mika Tirronen, Senior Specialist at the Finland Embassy, also virtually addressed the audience at the event.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, "Being a mother of a 4-year old has completely changed my perspective on life. The curriculum here at Finland International School Pune will definitely bring a positive change for the children, as holistic development is the most important in this current time. As a parent, this is definitely a very impactful change and I wish the very best to this esteemed institute for their vision and purpose."

Goenka Global Education is an enterprise that is committed to offering holistic and transformative education through innovative and experiential learning environments. They believe in the use of disruptive technologies to raise the standard of education. Students are nurtured and trained in different aspects of learning to face the challenges of the real world. The education curriculum is centered around empowering students with the right kind of thinking, abilities and skill sets which ensures that they are successful in every walk of life.

Shashank Goenka, Managing Director, Goenka Global Education said, "We, at Goenka Global Education, are always focusing on improving the quality of education for the students. The idea is to bring about a curriculum that is globally recognised and impactful. We are constantly seeking ways to improve the lives of students as well as parents. With the Finland International School in Pune, we are confident that this institute will impact the lives of this generation in phenomenal ways. With this initiative, we are focusing on pedagogy and working in harmony with the National Education Policy 2020, introduced by the Government of India to enhance the quality of education in India."

Finland International School Pune is focused on creating a learner-centric classroom, where skills will be honest and aptitudes will be enhanced. They will be enabling access to the outside world through workshops and internship opportunities for the students. Collaboration, compassion, creativity and curiosity will encompass the classroom transactions. Futuristic projects, which are self-designed to solve problems will be encouraged. They are focused on creating a balance wherein the students will be rooted to the local history and values, along with appreciation of global needs and norms. They are not only working towards building an empowering educational system, but also building an infrastructure model which is student-friendly and inspiring. Well-designed learning spaces are a boost to the performance and growth of the learners. Therefore, the FIS campus has been designed in a way to encourage and motivate the students to enjoy learning in their own unique way.

Minna Repo, Principal, Finland International School said, "Finland International School in Pune has a vision of providing the best Finnish practices to the Indian students. The institute has been set up with the purpose of empowering students to develop their knowledge, skills and create a mindset of growth and evolution. We are constantly working on providing personalized learning solutions to the students, based on their unique capabilities and talents. We believe that each individual is unique and the only competition they ever face is with them. We are bringing the best Finnish practices in India, thereby creating a global ecosystem for the Indian students. The concept of 'phenomenal-based learning' is the highlight, wherein the students learn the concepts by applying them in the real world. We are extremely positive with the response we have received, and looking forward to creating an impact for the coming generations."

Finland International School Pune has created a curriculum that is student-centred. Their aim is to excel at the K-12 school segment, and offer a curriculum that includes the IGCSE, IB and Finnish. The students will receive dual matriculation certificates, from Finland Board and International Board. 70 per cent of the faculty at FIS will come from Finland and the other 30 per cent will be Indian teachers who will be trained to provide the best education practices to the students. This is the first-of-its-kind Finnish school in India, which aims at creating a sustainable education model for the students, providing all citizens with equal opportunities. Moreover, importance has been given to the pedagogical possibilities of play for the child, thereby promoting learning as well as the well-being of an individual.

Finland International School Pune has started admissions from April 6, 2022 at their campus.

Finland International School is an initiative by Goenka Global Education with more than fifteen years of experience in education. Goenka Global Education believes in nurturing children to become Global Citizens, such that they identify as an integral part of the emerging world community and share values, responsibilities, empathy and respect for differences and diversity. The vision is to build a culture of excellence by partnering with teachers and organizations empowering students with a holistic education, life skills, and values that enable them to become global citizens. Goenka Global Education has introduced the Finnish curriculum in India in association with Educluster Finland. Finland International School Pune wishes to serve both the Indian and the expatriate communities in Pune. The students will receive dual matriculation certificates, from Finland Board and the International Board.

EduCluster Finland is co-creating the Finnish International School in India as an important starting point in their journey in India. The first school in Pune will be a state-of-the-art school, where that aim at synergizing Finnish best practices with the Indian educational approaches. This will improve the education situation locally and introduce an internationally advanced education system in India.

Established in 2010, EduCluster Finland Ltd. engages in global operations pioneering expertise over the entire Finnish educational spectrum. EduCluster Finland co-develops leading-edge educational solutions with its three owners: the University of Jyvaskyla, JAMK University of Applied Sciences, and Jyvaskyla Educational Consortium Gradia. Educluster Finland has partnered with several education providers across the globe.

