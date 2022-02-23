GogoPogo social commerce start-up launches 'The Marketing Game', to upskill management & start-up aspirants

GogoPogo, a social commerce start-up founded by IIM Shillong alumnus Maharnav Gogoi recently launched a product - 'The Marketing Game', a gamification-driven up-skilling module.

It is designed specifically for management & start-up aspirants, where the participants are allotted personalized "business lab" in the form of e-commerce storefronts.

The players of the game can review their core marketing concepts using visually appealing flashcards and implement the same using frameworks & worksheets to achieve business goals in a structured & interesting manner. Unlike a regular course or a skill development program, 'The Marketing Game' uses a practical approach to help shape one's mindset in the right direction, to take up business goals & challenges in a structured manner using quizzes, worksheets, and assignments.

'The Marketing Game' uses gamification in a way that the participants first enter the game to solve their pain points. It then gradually leads to the process of analysing the game deeply using various lenses of marketing in the form of quizzes & guided worksheets. Thereby, learning to apply the otherwise "theoretical" concepts; and finally applying the concepts in a real-world scenario to achieve business goals earning their rewards as stipends, certificates & other benefits. The underlying methodology behind the game is similar to the fact that one cannot learn to drive or cook or swim, by pursuing a course alone, but have to practice it, and 'The Marketing Game' offers that perfect platform. Some of the fundamental concepts of marketing such as - 4Ps of marketing, segmentation, targeting, positioning, A.I.D.A. model of advertising, etc. are (re)introduced along with guided worksheets to help the participants apply the same.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, CEO of the start-up, Maharnav Gogoi said, "In the past 1 year we have evaluated more than 1000 resumes, and identified three critical gaps faced by management students & aspirants, especially those with an interest in business development, product development, and marketing. Primarily, students do not have experience structured around fundamental management concepts to put in their resumes to showcase in interviews. Secondly, there are no practical classes to relate to how management concepts fit in an actual business environment. And lastly, there are no real business labs where they can apply the theoretical concepts and experiment with them."

Gogoi further added, "Although enthusiastic students indulge in various live projects and internships, there is a huge mismatch between the theories learned and the actual jobs they perform. These were the same problems that I faced when I was pursuing my MBA from one of the premier institutions of the country. Upon discussion with my friends who have graduated from various other reputed B-schools, we realized that it is a real problem that needs to be addressed. Not just MBA students, these are the pain points of any student who aspires to go to a B-school, or to pursue management or entrepreneurship as a career, or aims for any job in a managerial role."

GogoPogo is a collaborative social commerce platform that allows creators/influencers to collaborate with visual artists to launch hyperlocal, regional, and interest-based themed merchandise. With the introduction of 'The Marketing Game', GogoPogo intends to provide an additional value of upskilling students, nano/micro-influencers & visual artists with start-up & marketing mindset via a practical approach using gamified social commerce.

Highlighting his vision for the initiative, Gogoi also said, "We sincerely believe that if we can address these problems, it will be a win-win for many such candidates, who shall be able to enter the interview room with more confidence of having relevant experience in terms of the practical application of concepts in the real world. Additionally, recruiters shall be able to spot the structured experience from candidates, especially from freshers & thereby bringing in the right kind of talent to their organization. Start-up founders will be well aware of the business fundamentals, shall know how to apply the same, identifies the right tools to improve their business growth. Investors will be able to invest in founders who show potential in the business goal. Moreover, irrespective of any domain, everyone needs to 'market' themselves well to get noticed in today's world of cutthroat competition, and having their basics clear along with the know-how of applying them can provide a staggering advantage not only in interviews but also during networking, rather almost in every walk of life."

'The Marketing Game' is currently by invite only. To participate in 'The Marketing Game' one needs an invite code, which is available with a GogoPogo intern, an existing player, or an eligible campus club only.

