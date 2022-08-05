Gold and silver rates continue to rise; check out 10 gram gold rates

The month of August has started. August is the month of festivals. On this occasion, customers rush to buy ...

The month of August has started. August is the month of festivals. On this occasion, customers rush to buy gold-silver (Gold-Silver Rate) in the market. The price of gold, which was slightly lower last week, has started to rise again this week. Gold futures rose 0.34 percent to Rs 52,070 for 24 carat gold, according to the Bullions website today. While, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 58,200. Find out exactly what the current gold and silver rates are in your city.

City     gold   1 kg silver rate
Mumbai   47,731    58,200
Pune     47,731    58,200
Nashik   47,731    58,200
Nagpur   47,731    58,200
Delhi    47,648    58,100
Kolkata  47,667    58,130

