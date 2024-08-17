Gold boosts returns and lowers risk, while Bitcoin heightens volatility: World Gold Council

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Gold consistently reduces portfolio volatility while improving returns, even with increased allocation. By simulating portfolio performance with varying allocations of gold (2.5 per cent to 10 per cent), it's evident that the metal bolsters return without adding significant risk, according to World Gold Council.

On the other hand, Bitcoin shows diminishing returns as allocation increases. A 2.5 per cent allocation of bitcoin can enhance risk-adjusted returns, but beyond that, the portfolio's volatility rises, leading to larger drawdowns and lower overall performance.

The data underscores that while bitcoin may offer short-term upside, it introduces risk that erodes its effectiveness as a stable store of value.

Global equities experienced a sharp downturn, with the S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropping over 4 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, at the peak of the selloff. Amid this volatility, the debate over whether bitcoin can be considered "digital gold" resurfaced, as investors re-examined its place as an inflation hedge and a store of value.

While bitcoin enthusiasts often label the cryptocurrency as "digital gold," a closer examination of the data, particularly during turbulent market periods, challenges this claim.

Gold, a time-tested asset known for its stability, has long been a safe haven during market downturns. Bitcoin, on the other hand, displays characteristics more akin to high-risk technology stocks, making it an unsuitable substitute for gold in times of market stress.

The primary distinction between gold and bitcoin lies in volatility. On a five-year rolling basis, gold has proven to be far less volatile than bitcoin, a trend that underscores its role as a safe haven asset. Gold's stable value is supported by central bank holdings, long-term investment demand, and its status as a global store of wealth.

Bitcoin, conversely, is at the extreme end of the volatility spectrum, with its price fluctuations resembling those of tech stocksclosely tied to blockchain adoption and innovation trends.

The most recent market correction in early August 2024 further emphasized these differences. While bitcoin experienced sharp losses, gold remained relatively stable, reinforcing its value as a risk mitigator during crises.

The comparison of year-to-date returns reveals the stark contrast: bitcoin's wild swings have made it less reliable for investors seeking protection in a turbulent market.

Bitcoin and gold also show stark differences in their correlation with broader markets. Gold has historically exhibited a negative correlation during down markets and a positive correlation during up markets, making it an ideal asset for a diversified portfolio.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, behaves more like risk assets, amplifying market stress rather than mitigating it.

This was especially evident during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when gold outperformed while bitcoin faltered, aligning with other high-risk equities.

Gold's global acceptance as a store of valueunrestricted by geographic or regulatory boundariesprovides further stability. Bitcoin, while growing in prominence, has not demonstrated the same universal acceptance or reliability, particularly during significant market downturns.

The critical takeaway from the events of early August 2024 is that bitcoin has yet to demonstrate the same safe haven characteristics as gold. In times of significant market drawdowns, bitcoin has tracked risk assets like tech stocks, offering no meaningful protection for investors seeking stability.

This reinforces the notion that bitcoin's most common use case is as an indicator of blockchain adoption rather than a dependable hedge against inflation or market turmoil.

