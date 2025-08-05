Gold falls marginally, silver prices jump

New Delhi, Aug 5 Gold and silver prices saw mixed movements in both domestic and foreign markets on Tuesday. The silver prices increased significantly while the price of the precious metal decreased slightly.

The price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 91, to Rs 1,00,076 per 10 grams, from Rs 1,00,167 on Monday, according to India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold dropped from Rs 91,753 to Rs 91,670. Additionally, the price of 18-carat gold dropped, from Rs 75,125 the day before to Rs 75,057 per 10 grams.

In the meantime, the price of silver showed an increase. It rose Rs 522 from Rs 1,11,900 per kg to Rs 1,12,422.

A similar pattern was seen in the futures market as well.

Gold futures for delivery on October 3, 2025, dropped 0.37 per cent to Rs 1,00,830 per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). On the other hand, silver futures for delivery on September 5, 2025, increased by 0.33 per cent to Rs 1,12,160/10 grams.

On a global front, silver prices were strong while gold prices kept declining. Silver was up 0.65 per cent to $37.58 per ounce on Comex, while gold was down 0.31 per cent at $3,416.20 per ounce.

"Gold traded weak by Rs 400 at Rs 1,00,780 as Comex gold faced resistance near the $3370–$3375 zone, while the rupee held firm around 87.80, added slight pressure to domestic prices," said Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities.

Market participants are watching Manufacturing PMI numbers, but the primary focus remains on trade tariff developments, with the U.S. looking to recalibrate tariffs in its favour.

"Despite the short-term dip, gold continues to price in the broader impact of trade tariff uncertainty and dollar weakness, keeping the overall trend supported. Gold is expected to trade in a volatile range of Rs 99,000–Rs 1,01,500," Trivedi added.

