Gold Mobilisation Platform and Startup MyGold Supports CII Young Indians' Fireside Chat With BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover As Annual Sponsor

New Delhi [India], January 31: The CII Young Indians' Lucknow Chapter recently hosted an insightful fireside chat with BharatPe Founder and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover. Held at the Hyatt Regency, Lucknow it was supported by gold mobilisation platform and startup MyGold and focused on 'Building Unicorns: The Journey, Challenges, and Lessons from the Trenches', providing an exclusive platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and aspiring founders to engage in a thought-provoking discussion about the world of startups.

Moderated by industry experts, the event featured Ashneer Grover as the keynote speaker, who shared his personal journey of building BharatPe into one of India's most recognized fintech unicorns. Emphasizing the importance of consistency and resilience in overcoming challenges, he regaled the audience with real-life anecdotes and practical lessons for budding entrepreneurs; after which an interactive Q&A session further allowed attendees to seek advice on overcoming startup hurdles and scaling their own businesses.

MyGold, as the event's annual sponsor, showcased its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Highlighting the startup's innovative platform and its relevance in daily life, Amol Bansal, Founder of MyGold, discussed how MyGold is revolutionizing gold investment and leasing for individuals and businesses, delivering an impactful presentation at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Amol Bansal, Founder of MyGold, said, "Supporting such a platform inspires entrepreneurs to dream big and navigate their journeys with resilience and vision. At MyGold, we believe in empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs to achieve their financial goals and make a sizeable impact and we look forward to more such opportunities in the future."

The event highlighted the importance of consistent effort and the willingness to face challenges head-on; elements that are key to building successful businesses in today's competitive landscape.

Bringing together not only veteran entrepreneurs but also aspiring founders, creating a vibrant space for the exchange of ideas and experiences, the fireside chat with Ashneer Grover reinforced MyGold's mission of transforming financial practices, empowering innovation, and supporting entrepreneurs in their journey to success.

Founded in 2021 by Lucknow-based entrepreneur Amol Bansal, MyGold is a trailblazing platform that transforms idle gold into a productive asset. With over Rs. 200 lakh crore worth of gold lying unused in Indian households, MyGold encourages individuals to unlock the true potential of their gold by converting it into a source of sustainable growth and financial empowerment.

MyGold provides an innovative model offering guaranteed annual growth of 5% in gold weight on 24kt pure gold, allowing users to earn in gold rather than monetary value. This unique approach ensures compounded returns that significantly outperform traditional savings methods, such as bank deposits. Through its secure, transparent, and user-friendly app, users can track their daily gold returns, access their holdings 24x7, and sell gold at prevailing prices, ensuring complete flexibility without lock-in periods.

Backed by MMTC-PAMP & partnerships with SEBI-approved Gold vault managers & logistics partners for insured vault storage and audited by Vistra, the world's largest asset administrator, MyGold sets the benchmark for trust, safety and security. Designed for modern families and long-term planners, MyGold is the ideal choice for those aiming to save for future goals like education, weddings, or generational wealth creation.

