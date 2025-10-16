Gold prices touch new highs on weak dollar, fiscal worries, central banks buying: Report

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Gold prices continued to surge in 2025, driven by a mix of global fiscal concerns, currency weakness, and strong institutional buying, as per a report by Religare Broking.

The metal has delivered over 65 per cent returns so far this year, one of the highest gains seen in recent years, as investors turn to gold as a safe haven amid rising market uncertainty. At the time of filing this report, Gold prices in Delhi of 24kt was trading at Rs 1,28,110/ 10gm.

The report highlighted rally is fuelled by concerns over fiscal discipline and mounting government debt, particularly in the United States, that unsettled financial markets.

Investors are increasingly worried about the sustainability of debt levels, which is reflected in higher US Treasury yields and widening swap spreads.

These developments have prompted investors to seek assets that can preserve value, and gold has once again emerged as a reliable hedge against both currency depreciation and market volatility.

It stated "gold becomes a reliable hedge against currency depreciation and market volatility. Investors tend to increase exposure to gold when fiscal stress threatens economic stability".

Adding to the bullish sentiment, the U.S. dollar has weakened by nearly 10 per cent in the first half of 2025. Narrowing interest rate differentials and uncertainties in global trade have pressured the greenback.

A weaker dollar typically lifts gold prices, as it makes the metal cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

In India, the rupee has depreciated around 5 per cent so far this year due to a widening trade deficit and foreign capital outflows.

The weaker currency has made gold imports costlier, pushing domestic prices to new highs. Despite the higher prices, demand has remained steady, supported by gold's dual role as a cultural necessity and a trusted financial safeguard for households.

Central banks across the world have also played a key role in sustaining gold's rally. Their continued accumulation of gold signals confidence in its long-term stability. Global central bank purchases surpassed 1,000 tonnes for the third consecutive year in 2024.

The report mentioned that China added 13 tonnes in the first quarter of 2025, while India maintained substantial reserves of around 880 tonnes as of late August. Interestingly, Poland's total reserves have now reached 509.3 tonnes, surpassing even the European Central Bank's holdings.

The report mentioned that sustained central bank buying and persistent fiscal stress across major economies will continue to support gold prices in the near term.

However, given the sharp rise, the report advised to focus on risk management and adopt a staggered buying approach. Fresh accumulation could be considered on dips toward Rs 1,14,000-Rs 1,18,000 per 10 grams, with upside potential up to Rs 1,42,000. A decisive fall below Rs 1,05,000, however, may trigger a deeper corrective phase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor